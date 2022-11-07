Kamal Haasan – 4 films by Kamal Haasan where the actor also wears the director’s hat





Posted on 07.11.22, 17:47 One of the most influential figures in Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan has starred in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and even Bengali films throughout a career that spans five decades. But his gigantic screen presence sometimes eclipses his reputation as a filmmaker who crossed different genres without a hitch. On Kamal’s 68th birthday, we pick out four of his films where he donned the director’s hat and showed off his acting skills in tandem.





In this Hollywood-style spy action thriller, Kamal plays an undercover RAW agent who disguises himself as a Kathak dancer in New York City. Suspicious of his behavior, his wife hires a private detective. The film also starred Rahil Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, and Jaideep Ahlawat in leading roles. Kamal is the undisputed star of the film and never hesitates to take full advantage of his stardom. Virumandi (2004)





The film revolves around the interviews of two detainees by a human rights activist, who is pursuing a doctorate in law. Virumandi awaits his death sentence for his involvement in the murder of 24 people, while Kothala (Pasupathy) is serving a life sentence for the same massacre. Thanks to the two’s account of the incident, it is clear that Virumandi is innocent, while Kothala is the main culprit. The film presents an eloquent argument against capital punishment. Hey Ram (2000)





Kamal and Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen in this dramatic film from an alternate history period. Set during the partition and assassination of Mahatma Gandhis in 1948, Hey Ram, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, shows how an ordinary person, Saket Ram (Kamal), avoids the path of violence even after joining a terrorist group that aimed to kill Mahatma Gandhi. Considered the magnum opus of Haasans, Hey Ram was a technical marvel filled with brilliant performances from Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. He advocates the need for unity between different religious denominations. 420 gauze (1997)



Kamal’s directorial debut 420 gauze, which became a blockbuster, is a remake of the 1996 Tamil-language comedy Avvai Shanmugi. Both films are based on the Hollywood film Mrs. Doubtfire, where a divorced man, desperate to spend time with his children, disguises himself as an elderly woman and enters his ex-wife’s house as a housekeeper. 420 gauze builds on this premise by adding how religious and caste bigotry continues to undermine relationships in our society. The film also featured Amrish Puri, Tabu, Om Puri, Paresh Rawal and Nassar.

