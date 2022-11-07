Cobra Kai Actor Hawk Reveals His Favorite Marvel Superhero





Cobra KaiJacob Bertrand reveals his favorite superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz’s character on the hit Netflix series, Bertrand became something of a scene stealer and an important part of the The Karate Kid continuation. Having his own arc from antagonist to hero, with Hawk going to the dark side before joining the protagonists, the actor has already experienced a bit of what it’s like to be part of a superhero saga. VIDEO OF THE DAY Bertrand has even joined the DC franchise before, albeit in a perhaps unexpected role. He plays one of the main characters of Batwheels, an animated series that imagines the Batmobile (Bertrand) as the insecure leader of the Batwheel group. With Robin’s car and Batgirl’s motorcycle, the group fights crime in Gotham City. Still, like many young artists, Bertrand has been mentioned as a candidate to properly join the MCU and the DC Universe, and now the star herself is sharing her favorite character for the former. Related: Cobra Kai Always Forgets Who Its Main Character Is Pass the BFF test with Cobra Kai and Batwheels teammate Xolo Maridueña for Celebrity BuzzFeed, Bertrand and Maridueña were asked about their favorite superheroes or villains. As for the first, the next blue beetle The star quickly guessed that the Hawk actor’s favorite Marvel superhero was Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, which Bertrand confirmed to be the case. Check out the humorous exchange below: Maridueña: Your favorite superhero is Moon Knight. Bertrand: I really like Moon Knight. Maridueña: Jacob is very fond of Moon Knight. Who could Jacob Bertrand play in the MCU? Since his breakout role as Hawk in Cobra Kai, Bertrand has been fancast in a number of roles for the MCU. Some of the characters included are the X-Men character Pyro, given his aloof personality, while also being suggested as a good candidate to play Harry Osborn, who has yet to make an appearance in Tom Holland. Spider Man movies. More recently, he was mentioned as a good choice to play the adult version of Wiccan or Speed ​​after the characters’ MCU introductions in Wanda Vision. At the moment, the actor is linked to Cobra Kai, who is awaiting a Season 6 renewal, but with him having already lent his talent to a DC property, it will be interesting to see if he can do the same for Marvel. More than just adapting a character, although that is sometimes the case, these fancasts are an expression of appreciation for an actor. Getting hired for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the Hollywood-dominated DCU helps pave the way for an artist because, in addition to the obvious financial benefit, being an MCU alum can help attract the attention on the other of the actor. projects and enhance their visibility. Bertrand has clearly endeared himself to viewers with his Hawk work in Cobra Kaileaving fans excited for the next step in his career, whether that be with him sharing the screen with Moon Knight, or in another major universe. Next: Everything We Know About Moon Knight Season 2Source: Celebrity BuzzFeed Key Release Dates

