Aaron Carter remembers: Backstreet Boys and Melanie Martin pay tribute

The death of Aaron Carters last weekend at the age of 34 continues to send an outpouring of grief from the late artist’s friends, family and fans. After posting a tribute on Instagram to his younger brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter broke down in tears during the band’s concert at London’s O2 Arena, according to several videos shared on social media. Tonight we have a heavy heart because we lost a member of our family yesterday. And we just wanted to find a moment on our show to acknowledge that, said Backstreet Boy member Kevin Richardson. Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter died yesterday in [34] year. He is part of our family. We thank you guys for all the love and all your good wishes and all your support. The group embraced the elder Carter in support. Aaron Carter, former fiancé and mother of his young son, Prince, uploaded a TikTok video of herself mourning the news of her death. She also shared a video of Carter dancing for her audience on social media with the caption, Always post. Rapper The game published on his verified Instagram account that he was moved by Nick Carters post about his brother and decided to share a story he had about Aaron Carter. According to the entertainer, years ago he was traveling with his then young son and his son’s mother when they realized they were running out of a first class seat, which had been overbooked. The Game remembered Carter saying, Hey, you got a little man…you can have my spot, Game. At that time my first album was out and I still wasn’t sure everyone knew who I was so every new game called was fresh and made me feel like I had accomplished something big, a writes The Game. Carter went to sit in the coaches section of the plane and The Game decided to join him, he wrote, where the couple would talk for the next six hours of the flight. I remember thinking how cool it was to talk to a guy I’ve seen on MTV a million times and my little sister loved to death because I had just become a star again so that was great dope, wrote The Game. We got to know each other very well during this flight, exchanged sidekick numbers and always hugged when we saw each other over the years. He also had a message for Nick Carter and the family. My love and condolences are with you, your family and her baby boy during this difficult time and beyond, The Game wrote to the Backstreet Boy member. Hit me every time, FOREVER. Aaron Carter’s cause of death is pending further investigation, according to the LA County Coroner.

