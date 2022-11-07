Book review: Flight, by Lynn Steger Strong





So we get to know the stories of these characters, their back stories. There’s Martin, the eldest son, a tenured academic who may have lost his job for talking indiscreetly from one of his students to another. And Henry, the youngest son, a passionate but improvident artist. He is married to Alice who, reeling from one miscarriage after another, gave up her own artistic ambitions to become a social worker. Finally, there’s Kate, whose immature husband lost the money that made her feel safe with him. The story takes us into the old house, from encounter to encounter between the characters over the three days they spend together. Here we witness the rapid suppression of the anger that one brother feels for another; in another room, we see the fleeting and painful awareness of one of the in-laws that she will never truly fit into her husband’s family. Upstairs, in a bedroom, effective conjugal sex; below, a mother furious with her child but trying hard not to show it on this family scene. Early on, Strong introduced us to what would become the central issue among these characters: Kates wants to live with her family in the Florida house, and the varying degree of resistance to that from the other two families. This problem is solved easily enough, however, without much drama, giving the novel, rich as it is, a sort of loose, indeterminate quality. But Strong worked against this from the start by occasionally stepping away from home to settle in with a very different family living near an at-risk drug-addicted mother and her young daughter, Alices clients. Their conspicuously displaced presence at the edges of these otherwise more familiar domestic scenes seems ominous and, in fact, sets off a very dramatic series of events that Strong uses to resolve everything. Even though it was hard for me to see exactly How? ‘Or’ What, partly because the events this other family introduces into the novel seem disconnected from the calmer, more compelling dramas that came before. And also because Strong’s powerful image creates a sustained moment of shared calm and beauty to close the book, its palpable evanescence is surely part of its intent just doesn’t need the drama that precedes it for its stirring effect. Alone is enough.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/07/books/review/flight-lynn-steger-strong.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

