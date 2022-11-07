Entertainment
Princess Anne actor says disclaimers on The Crown would frequent viewers | The crown
Adding disclaimers to The Crown would patronize its global audience, claims the actor who plays Princess Anne in the fifth series of Netflix’s hit miniseries.
Claudia Harrison, 46, was responding to criticism of the Queens afterlife drama, which included former prime ministers Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair objecting to their portrayals while Dame Judi Dench called for a warning to be added to each episode.
Harrison, who’s reprising the role of Erin Doherty just as The Crown examines 1992’s Queens annus horribilis, said she was incredibly excited to be a part of such magnificent and meticulously researched historical fiction.
Of the criticism, she said: This debate has been there, naturally, in the context of the times we live in. And it’s good. And I think we’ve moved on, haven’t we, into a more nuanced area where as an actor I just have to talk about it because I think my job is always to respect the intelligence of the audience.
To hang out with audiences around the world and think that people really sit around thinking this is a documentary and everything they see is fact, I feel uncomfortable with that , she added. Associate with an audience at your own risk.
She said the show, which is scheduled to premiere on November 9, examined imaginary conversations behind closed doors with tremendous respect and research. As an actress, she was incredibly uncomfortable with the idea of putting disclaimers on art.
She added that we live in a world where the story behind who wears the crown is a legitimate topic for us to consider as creatives. Well, thank goodness we live in a world with a free press and a free cultural landscape.
Harrison, a mother of three, who like the Princess Royal also lives on a working farm, took her preparations for the role very seriously.
She said: As an actor I like to get into the meat of something like that so I read the books, the research team on The Crown are exceptional and I read the book of the Princess Anne Riding Through My Life. And it was very illuminating.
Anne was an Olympian, a professional athlete, a working mother, a godmother to hundreds of charities and organizations, an exceptional woman, she added. She wants to be well informed. She enters a room. She’s not there to decorate, but there to do a job, to get to know people. It’s never about her. That kind of working, professional look is so refreshing.
By the fifth series, Anne has just been divorced. Time has passed since the last series. Where perhaps in series three and four everyone had so much to look forward to, now we find a different royal family. We’re older, more tired, we’ve been doing the job for a long time, and duty has set in, and it’s a really interesting thing to watch.
She hopes her portrayal of Anne will convey her wit and sense of humor.
Look what she did. With her role as a royal princess, she has been exceptional, and I hope The Crown will help make her a feminist icon, she said.
Of landing the role, Harrison, who appeared in Humans and The IT Crowd, said: I’d love to play the cool card and go no no no, that’s just another game. But of course it’s a huge show, with a huge, huge audience. And being a part of that is so incredibly exciting, she said.
