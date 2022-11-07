4 films in which Kangana Ranaut showed his versatility as an actor





There is no doubt that Kangana Ranaut is a talented actor. Here is a list of movies that perfectly showcased his versatility as an actor.

Kangna Amardeep Ranaut is an Indian actress and director, who has won numerous awards to her name, including four National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. She has also appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list six times. There is no doubt that she is a talented actress. Here is a list of movies that perfectly showcased his versatility as an actor. Fashion (2008) Fashion by director Madhu Bhandarkar focused on the darker sides of the fashion industry. Shonali Gujral was the supermodel played by Kangana Ranaut. She is portrayed as having a damaged personality that struggles with popularity, success, and the pressures to be the top spot in a competitive industry. She gives in to the lure of drinks and drugs to ignore her anxieties and quickly develops an addiction. Her downfall in the film contrasts with that of Meghna, played by Priyanka Chopra, who rises to prominence and becomes a competitor. Meghna later welcomes Shonali and makes futile attempts to rehabilitate her. It was a brilliant performance where Kangana had to portray all of Shonali’s darkness and gradual decline. Don’t Miss: From Adipurush to Pathaan: 5 Bollywood Movies Set for 2023 Release Tanu marries Manu (2011) Aanand L. Rai and Shailesh R. Singh are the directors and producers of the romantic comedy-drama Tanu Weds Manu. Main characters Tanu and Manu were played by Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan. When the film was first released, it garnered acclaim from critics, who praised the film’s original premise, writing, soundtrack, and cast performances, especially those of Ranaut. However, the story itself and the tempo received negative reviews. Queen (2013) Queen is a comedy-drama directed by Madhu Mantena, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. It was directed by Vikas Bahl. Kangana Ranaut stars as Rani Mehra in the film, along with Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao. The film tells the story of Rani Mehra, a conservative Punjabi woman from New Delhi who travels alone on her honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam, after her fiancé fails to show up for their wedding. Queen and Ranaut’s performance was praised by critics around the world. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) A biography of Rani Laxmibai’s struggle against the East India Company is told in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. It follows her journey from her birthplace of Bithoor to her emergence as Rani of Jhansi and her transformation into a fierce queen. Kangana captures your attention throughout the film and her performance improves as the film progresses. Don’t Miss: Ishaan Khatter: From Above the Clouds to a Decent Boy, He’s Here to Stay It’s undoubtedly one of his best performances, and the part itself gives him plenty of room to shine. Manikarnika is an excellent film overall that showcases Kangana’s acting talent. She also demonstrates potential and spark as a storyteller. Also watch: Did you like this article? To download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/society-culture/4-movies-in-which-kangana-ranaut-showcased-her-versatility-as-an-actor-article-213190 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos