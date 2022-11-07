Entertainment
Hollywood personalities make latest midterm push as Showbiz pays out record sums to contestants – Deadline
Showbiz personalities have been making headlines in online town halls, fundraising appeals and campaign endorsements in the latest push ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Medium-term trends favor the party out of power, and polls suggest Republicans could make substantial gains, especially by taking control of the House.
But the difficult environment for Democrats has not depressed fundraising this cycle. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, showbiz sources donated nearly $57 million to federal campaigns and committees, surpassing the level given in the last half of 2018. Democrats attracted 87% of contributions and Republicans raised 13 %, more lopsided than any other midterm election since the CRP collected the records.
The top contender for showbiz money was Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), pulling in about $1.2 million in contributions from entertainment sources in his effort to retain his seat against Republican Herschel Walker. The main donor was producer Ted Snowdon, who donated more than $3 million to contestants and committees.
This was evident in the entertainment personalities who lent their names to various campaigns. Barbra Streisand, Martin Sheen and Ken Burns are among those who have filled inboxes with urgent ballot and fundraising appeals. “The future of our country and of democracy will depend on the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections,” wrote Jeff Goldblum, who was also featured in an email from Democrat John Fetterman’s US Senate campaign in Pennsylvania.
“Forget which side you are on. Nevada needs a sane person in the Senate,” Jimmy Kimmel said in a commercial that was as much a “no endorsement” for Republican Adam Laxalt as an endorsement for the senator. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).
Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Fetterman, rather than Mehmet Oz, whom she helped launch a television career, perhaps garnered the most attention over the weekend.
On the right, there was some buzz surrounding Chuck Norris’ endorsement of Republican Blake Masters, seeking to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). “Chuck Norris knows the results in Arizona before Fox News,” the Masters campaign wrote when announcing the endorsement. Fox News, of course, first called Arizona for Joe Biden in 2020, much to the anger of Donald Trump and his allies. Like Trump, Masters continues to falsely claim that the presidential election was stolen.
In Los Angeles, the mayoral race, now coinciding with the November general election, has split the industry between supporters of Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and mall developer Rick Caruso.
Bass has a long list of celebrity backers as well as the backing of Jeffrey Katzenberg, who helped fund an independent spending committee to support his campaign. Katzenberg contributed $1.85 million to the effort, which also attracted donors like Steven Spielberg and JJ Abrams, as well as Caruso’s mall rival Westfield Property Management.
But Caruso has attracted the likes of Netflix’s Chris Pratt and Ted Sarandos, with the latter posting a letter outlining his reasons for backing the developer.
“Normally, I don’t support political candidates. But in this election, there is too much to lose,” Pratt wrote on Instagram, according to the New York Post.
Sarandos written in the letter“The entire Democratic Party machine had lined up for a candidate who is part of the very system that this city is lacking.”
The most recent poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Government Studies, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, showed Caruso bonding with Bass. Among likely voters, Bass had 45% and Caruso 41%.
Campaigns also made last-minute appeals to boost turnout.
In an Instagram Live chat with Alyssa Milano, Bass noted that “only 12% of Angelenos have voted so far. And you don’t even have to go vote. All you have to do is mail it. And it’s supposed to rain Monday and Tuesday, and you know how we are when it rains.
Milano noted that Bass has been endorsed by President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). “It makes me incredibly humbled and honored, but the fact is that Rick Caruso is not a Democrat. And so I am the only Democrat in this race. She noted that Caruso changed his registration “three weeks before filing his running for mayor and then spending $100 million Do you know how many people could be housed for $100 million?
