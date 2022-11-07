Images of The Woman King: A Hollywood epic redefined





And so we come to the battle. It’s hard to turn away from Lynchs Izogie in particular, with this setting a striking representation of what the actor brings to the most kinetic scenes. This image speaks so much about what we wanted for the decision battle to have the actors do their own fights and stunts, because you get performance, said Prince Bythewood. The Battle of Oyo means nothing if an audience doesn’t care about the characters. The intensity that Lashana Lynch gives in this setting is the intensity of war. We see, in this snapshot of a dizzying battle, many layers of action. They were amazing background artists who gave it their all in every take, says Prince-Bythewood. It was very hot there and you didn’t have the glow, you were in smoke where the cameras were right on Izogie. As for that smoke: although it was a creative decision to begin with, the shooting of the Battle of Oyo came just as the omicron wave of the pandemic hit, and turned out to be a necessity for the production as they could not have the number of background actors on set that they had planned for. It was really scary, how are we going to make it look like thousands of people are gathering and fighting, with half the number? said Prince Bythewood. But what the smoke did for us hid the fact that we didn’t have that many people. The smoke was crucial to Morgan’s work, giving the visuals a visceral feel with his use of dynamic camera movements and softer contrasts. She and Prince-Bythewood researched battle sequences on historical epics and found they wanted to use relatively wide lenses, again with actors doing their own stunts, to accomplish longer takes and move with the characters, through smoke and violence. We were able to continue the action with the camera right there, says Morgan. That’s how you get to this heroic low-angle shot with a larger lens right there, with Izogie on the battlefield. The plan carries an iconic quality, in the vein of the Greatscore genres at the Prince-Bythewoods mission with The Woman King. It was the excitement for me to be able to take on this movie, it’s a genre that I love, for so many specific reasons, and disrupt it by putting characters in it that we haven’t seen, she says. . I’m so in love with female athletes and you want to bring that innate fight and skill into the world that is so often, for women, toned down as you get older. You are told to be calmer, to be smaller and to be ashamed of the fact that you like sports or athletics. My hope is to see a frame like this, which I think amplifies the beauty of Izogies’ athletic frame and amplifies his skills and athleticism, that you can take inspiration from.

