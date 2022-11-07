Entertainment
MSG Entertainment to Split Live Entertainment and MSG Network Businesses
Overview of the offer
October 26, 2022, Madison Square Garden
GMS
Earlier on August 18, MSGE announced that its board of directors had authorized the company’s management to explore a possible spin-off of its live entertainment and MSG network businesses into a separately publicly listed public company. As previously announced, the proposed separation would be structured as a tax-free spin-off for all MSGE shareholders. However, the completion of the transaction remains subject to various conditions, including the effectiveness of the Form 10 registration statement, certain league approvals, receipt of a tax opinion from an attorney and final approval. advice.
On 4/11, MSGE announced that it would release its 1Q23 results and host a conference call to discuss 1Q23 results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST.
After the spin-off, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (SpinCo) should include:
A diverse collection of venues: Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Beacon Theater and Chicago Theater;
The company’s entertainment and sports booking business, which presents a wide range of exciting concerts, family shows and special events, as well as a diverse mix of sporting events, for millions of guests each year ;
The Radio City Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular production, which has been an 88-year holiday tradition;
Valuable long-term arena licensing deals with the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, both of which play their home games exclusively at Madison Square Garden; and
MSG Networks, which owns two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet (formerly MSG+), as well as a companion streaming service, MSG GO, and offers exclusive live local games from 5 NBA sports franchises and NHL.
After the spin-off, MSG Sphere Corp. (Parent Stub) should include:
State-of-the-art MSG Sphere locations that will combine cutting-edge technology with multi-sensory storytelling to deliver immersive experiences on an unparalleled scale. The first MSG Sphere is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is expected to open in 2:23
Majority stake in Tao Group Hospitality, a global restaurant and nightlife provider with more than 70 branded properties in more than 20 markets on five continents;
About a third of the economic interest in the live entertainment and media company, as well as the majority of the company’s available cash.
Rationale for Agreement
MSG Entertainment is a global leader in live entertainment, and the company has a collection of unique, world-class entertainment assets that investors are currently undervaluing. Therefore, the proposed split aims to bridge this valuation mismatch and create shareholder value for MSGE shareholders over the long term. It should be noted that MSG Entertainment was spun off tax-free from the Madison Square Garden Company on April 17, 2020. The proposed split into two companies would allow shareholders to assess the assets and future potential of each company.
Similarly, the two companies, on a stand-alone basis, could pursue their own separate business strategy and capital allocation policy. MSG Entertainment has a growing portfolio of assets, including leading venues focused on music and entertainment – MSG Sphere and Tao Hospitality Group, two companies with global brands and significant long-term growth opportunities. The first MSG Sphere is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is expected to open in the second half of calendar year 2023. In addition, MSG Entertainment (to be renamed MSG Sphere) will have an approximately one-third economic interest in live entertainment. and a media company, which would provide an opportunity to raise capital in the future.
The live entertainment and media company (to be renamed MSG Entertainment), with its valuable portfolio assets such as Madison Square Garden, Christmas Spectacular production and MSG Networks, is expected to generate substantial free cash flow and benefit from the profile of attractive growth. of the live performance sector.
Company Description
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (parent company, to be renamed MSG Sphere Corp)
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) is a live entertainment provider comprised of venues, marquee entertainment brands, regional sports and entertainment networks, dining and nightlife offerings and music festivals. The Company was spun off from The Madison Square Garden Company on April 17, 2020. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, MSG Networks and Tao Group Hospitality. The Entertainment segment includes its portfolio of venues, such as Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Beacon Theater and Chicago Theater. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. Additionally, the company presents the original production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and, through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The MSG Networks segment includes the company’s regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, a companion streaming application, MSG GO, and other digital properties. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, offer a wide range of live sports content and other programming. The Tao Group Hospitality segment includes its majority stake in Tao Group Hospitality, a hospitality group with entertainment, dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathedrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. The company recorded revenue of $1.7 billion in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. After the spin-off, the RemainCo will be renamed MSG Sphere Corp., including MSG Sphere and a stake majority stake in Tao Group Hospitality. He will also own around a third economic interest in the live entertainment and media company (Spin-Off).
Live Entertainment and Media Company (Spin-Off, to be renamed Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.)
The live entertainment and media company (spin-off) would include a diverse collection of venues: Madison Square Garden, the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theater and the Chicago Theater, as well as the entertainment companies. and sports reservations business and long-term arena licensing agreements with the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. It will also include the Radio City Rockettes, production Christmas Spectacular and MSG Networks, which owns two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, and an associated streaming app, MSG GO. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, offer a wide range of live sports content and other programming.
