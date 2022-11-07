Family and friends remember Howard Alumnus, Hollywood icon Chadwick Boseman – The Hilltop

Courtesy of Derrick Boseman. Photo of Chadwick Boseman and his brother Derrick Boseman.

Angela Bassett, cast member of the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie, recalled her first encounter with Chadwick Boseman when he was a student at Howard University. Bassett shared the beauty of the late actors’ character and work ethic, sentiments that many of Boseman’s friends and former co-stars shared, now two years after his death.

Boseman was Bassett’s escort when she received her honorary degree in early 2000 from Howard University. These are times you want to experience early and sometimes never can, she said. I didn’t remember him because at the graduation there were thousands of students and parents. Still, he called me back after we finished doing the first Black Panther, which said something beautiful about his character. He got to work, and when the work was done, it was remembered.

Chadwick Boseman, Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor and director, has starred in many films that have impacted the black community. Whether it’s baseball legend Jackie Robinson in the critically acclaimed 42 or iconic Marvel character King TChalla in Black Panther, Boseman has built a reputation for playing larger-than-life characters. Chadwick died of cancer in August 2020. Since then, his family and friends have been keeping his name alive when talking about his character.

Known as Chad to friends and family, Bosemans’ friends described him as a man of character, discipline and love. Apollo Theater executive producer and College of Fine Arts graduate Kamilah Forbes said Boseman’s character was one of a kind.

Chad was a man of integrity. He was a man of his word, he believed in the core of each of his beliefs, Forbes said. Whether observing the arts or other things, he believed deeply and observed the world carefully. He gave himself entirely to his peers.

Courtesy of Kamillah Forbes. Chadwick and Kamilah in conversation.

According to his brother, Derrick Boseman, the actor started out in the arts in high school, when he was inspired to write a play after two tragic incidents. These incidents created the director and entertainer the world knows today.

He wrote and directed a play about a friend who was murdered while in high school and how a prejudiced basketball coach eclipsed his hoop dreams, Derrick Boseman says. I can’t use a word to describe it. He was gifted, witty, relentless, driven and focused.

Boseman graduated from the College of Fine Arts in 2000. He was known as one of the prominent leaders of the 1997 College of Fine Arts protest. Former President of Howard University Patrick Swygert and the board were planning to combine the College of Fine Arts and the College of Arts and Sciences later this semester. From then on, the students of the College of Fine Arts decided to demonstrate, Boseman in the lead.

Chadwick and his peers were prepared to champion the College of Fine Arts for having an independent identity that projects its students into the world of art, music, and projection. They believed in the legacy of being alone in pursuing a fine arts degree program that was not compromised or watered down by other academic disciplines.

In the front row with him were his three friends: Greg Alverez Reid, Nyakya Brown and Kamilah Forbes. They were all Fine Arts graduates who appreciated and believed that the College of Fine Arts deserved to be its own school.

Courtesy of Kamillah Forbes. Left to right, back row: Priest Da Nomad, LaQuis Harkins, Chadwick Boseman, Kamilah Forbes, Nyakya Brown; first row, Jabari Exum, Psalmayene 24.

At the time, Howard was the only HBCU to offer a Bachelor of Fine Arts. The program was competitive, but helped build friendships and careers. Eventually, the program was no longer self-sustaining.

Now, 23 years later, the building has become the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, named after the late actor in 2021. After all these years, Boseman has delivered on his promise to restore the college.

Brown, mayor of South Floral Park, New York and friend of Boseman’s, thought it was a time of closure.

It was very clear then why the protest was necessary, now we see it come full circle. Often those unfamiliar with the fine arts may not really understand what is happening in the building, but later understand the legacy that flows from it, Brown said. He pledged then, he pledged through the years, and he pledged that he would be restored to the end.

Boseman’s friends rejoiced to see his name on the Beaux-Arts building. Actor, artist and Boseman’s best friend Greg Alverez Reid was filled with a sense of pride when he first saw the Beaux-Arts building.

I came right after the building was first renamed. I’ve had some time to sit with it and it just feels right, Reid said. I’m just proud that our brothers’ names are inscribed on the building and that justice has been served.

Courtesy of Greg Alverez Reid. Greg Reid and Chadwick at Commencement in 2018.

Boseman’s bond with his old friends has never been abandoned. Her respect and love for Howard has never been lost, regardless of fame, and her bond with her family and loved ones has remained constant.

NSangou Njikam is a friend and former roommate of Boseman who got to experience Boseman’s thought process as an individual and said that Chadwick let spirituality influence his decisions.

I saw how he navigated his life based on his spiritual status. He was well versed in many religions, Nijikam said. He first led from a spiritual understanding. He’s someone who faced fame, who didn’t look at fame but looked at what he was on earth to do, and that’s what he led with all the time.

The authenticity that people saw on screen showed through his daily life. He lived, breathed and preached the arts. He wanted his legacy to be passed on to the next generation of students by passing the torch of wisdom.

He always wanted to pass on the torch and the legacy, Reid said. He took an award to Howard, gave it to other students, and said, Hey, this is for you. I want you to feel good about yourself. Helping others has always been part of him.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Friday, November 11. Although Boseman won’t star in the film, his family and friends are more than certain his legacy and character will live on on the big screen forever.

[Correction: This article previously misspelled Nyakya Brown as “Nyakyah” Brown. This article has since been updated to accurately spell Brown’s first name.]