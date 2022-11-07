AXS Short Innovation Daily (SARK) ETF celebrates first anniversary up over 113% and offers investors

Entertainment
SARK launched in November 2021 as the industry’s first U.S. ETF based on a single underlying ETF
NEW YORK, November 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AXS investmentsa leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is pleased to celebrate the first anniversary of the launch of its AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK). During the one year period ended November 5, 2022SARK was up 113.77%, while the S&P was down -18.54%.
SARK, which was the industry’s first-ever U.S. ETF based on a single underlying ETF, provides daily inverse exposure to global companies that stand to benefit from disruptive innovations for Disruptive Technology’s “Bear” investors. On the other hand, the firm AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is for disruptive tech “bulls” looking to express their positive investing view on disruptive tech stocks.
SARK and TARK met with strong investor demand when they launched, amassing over $500 million of assets collectively within a year of inception.
“We are delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of SARK, an ETF pioneering the way it provides inverse exposure to companies that stand to benefit from disruptive innovation,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. “We believe that investors should be able to easily access unique market exposures, whether bullish or bearish. Through SARK and TARK, AXS has provided a comprehensive investor toolkit for those wishing to express their strong beliefs on the future direction of these companies, complementing the more traditional allocations within their portfolio.”
AXS has also launched the AXS Short China Internet ETF (SWEB) earlier this year to provide the inverse return of Chinainternet based companies. Shortly thereafter, AXS cemented its reputation as an industry pioneer with the launch of the first-ever suite of U.S. single-stock ETFs that provide leveraged or inverse exposure to several popular stock names, ushering in a whole new chapter in the evolution of the ETF. space.
“As a pure industry provider of alternatives to traditional asset classes, we’ve worked hard to create a strong lineup of funds that can benefit portfolios across a wide range of market environments,” Bassuk said. “We’re delighted to see our story resonate with investors, providing diversification and new exposure for their portfolios in a tough year for the markets.”
Performance quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Returns on investments and the principal value of an investment will fluctuate so an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Actual performance may be lower or higher than quoted performance. Performance data up to date to the end of the most recent month can be obtained by visiting here.
About AXS Investments
AXS investments is a leading alternative investment manager offering a diverse family of alternative and sustainable investments for growth, income and diversification. The company allows investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to larger institutional and high net worth investors. Investor-friendly AXS funds are proven, liquid, transparent and managed by high-level portfolio managers with long and solid track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION
The Fund is not suitable for all investors and should be used by sophisticated investors, such as traders and active investors employing momentum strategies, who understand the consequences of seeking inverse (-1x) daily investment results, including the impact of capitalization on the performance of the Fund. Investors should intend to actively monitor their investments as frequently as daily.
There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. For a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click on here view or download an online prospectus at www.axsinvestments.com. Read the fund’s prospectus carefully before investing.
SAR: Effects of capitalization risk and market volatility: SARK has a daily investment objective and the performance of the Fund for periods longer than one trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ by -100% from the performance of the ARK Innovation ETF. The compounding effect becomes more pronounced as the volatility of the ARK Innovation ETF and the holding period increase. Correlation risk: There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve a high degree of inverse correlation with the ARK Innovation ETF. Counterparty risk. A counterparty to a transaction with the Fund may not be able or unwilling to make timely payments of principal, interest or settlement, or otherwise meet its obligations. Derivatives risk: The use of derivatives exposes the Fund to additional risks, including leverage risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, market risk, counterparty risk and credit risk .
LEAVE: Effects of capitalization risk and market volatility: TARK has a daily investment objective and the performance of the Fund for periods longer than one trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from 2x the performance of ARK ETF innovation. The compounding effect becomes more pronounced as the volatility of the ARK Innovation ETF and the holding period increase. Correlation risk: There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve a high degree of relevant correlation with the ARK Innovation ETF. Counterparty risk. A counterparty to a transaction with the Fund may not be able or unwilling to make timely payments of principal, interest or settlement, or otherwise meet its obligations. Derivatives risk: The use of derivatives exposes the Fund to additional risks, including leverage risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, market risk, counterparty risk and credit risk .
SWEB: Effects of capitalization risk and market volatility: SWEB has a daily investment objective and the performance of the Fund for periods longer than one trading day will be the result of compound daily returns over the period, which is very likely to differ from the performance of the underlying ETF associated. The compounding effect becomes more pronounced as the volatility of the associated underlying ETF and the holding period increase. Correlation risk: There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve a high degree of inverse correlation with the associated underlying ETF. Counterparty risk. A counterparty to a transaction with the Fund may not be able or unwilling to make timely payments of principal, interest or settlement, or otherwise meet its obligations. Derivatives risk: The use of derivatives exposes the Fund to additional risks, including leverage risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, market risk, counterparty risk and credit risk .
Shares are bought and sold at market price (not net asset value) and are not individually redeemed by the ETF. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be sustained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may result in brokerage fees which significantly affect investment returns.
Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments.
SOURCE AXS Investments
|
