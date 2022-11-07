AXS Short Innovation Daily (SARK) ETF celebrates first anniversary up over 113% and offers investors

SARK launched in November 2021 as the industry’s first U.S. ETF based on a single underlying ETF

NEW YORK, November 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AXS investmentsa leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is pleased to celebrate the first anniversary of the launch of its AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK). During the one year period ended November 5, 2022SARK was up 113.77%, while the S&P was down -18.54%.

SARK, which was the industry’s first-ever U.S. ETF based on a single underlying ETF, provides daily inverse exposure to global companies that stand to benefit from disruptive innovations for Disruptive Technology’s “Bear” investors. On the other hand, the firm AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is for disruptive tech “bulls” looking to express their positive investing view on disruptive tech stocks.

SARK and TARK met with strong investor demand when they launched, amassing over $500 million of assets collectively within a year of inception.

“We are delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of SARK, an ETF pioneering the way it provides inverse exposure to companies that stand to benefit from disruptive innovation,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. “We believe that investors should be able to easily access unique market exposures, whether bullish or bearish. Through SARK and TARK, AXS has provided a comprehensive investor toolkit for those wishing to express their strong beliefs on the future direction of these companies, complementing the more traditional allocations within their portfolio.”

AXS has also launched the AXS Short China Internet ETF (SWEB) earlier this year to provide the inverse return of Chinainternet based companies. Shortly thereafter, AXS cemented its reputation as an industry pioneer with the launch of the first-ever suite of U.S. single-stock ETFs that provide leveraged or inverse exposure to several popular stock names, ushering in a whole new chapter in the evolution of the ETF. space.

“As a pure industry provider of alternatives to traditional asset classes, we’ve worked hard to create a strong lineup of funds that can benefit portfolios across a wide range of market environments,” Bassuk said. “We’re delighted to see our story resonate with investors, providing diversification and new exposure for their portfolios in a tough year for the markets.”

About AXS Investments

AXS investments is a leading alternative investment manager offering a diverse family of alternative and sustainable investments for growth, income and diversification. The company allows investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to larger institutional and high net worth investors. Investor-friendly AXS funds are proven, liquid, transparent and managed by high-level portfolio managers with long and solid track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

SOURCE AXS Investments