From Bollywood to Sandalwood: KGF Star Yash wants to get rid of separate woods

Let’s all burn the woods, Yash said of India’s many film industries.

Yash, the popular Kannada actor as Rocky Bhai from KGF series, said he doesn’t believe in woodwinds – Bollywood, Tollywood, Sandalwood or any other. He further stated that he wanted to remove the boundaries of separate entertainment industries.

In the Conclave of India today in Mumbai on November 6, 2022, when Yash was asked for his take on the statement: It seems Bollywood needs Yash more than he needs Bollywood after the success of KGF to which he has replied, Let’s all burn the woods.

I don’t believe in Bollywood, Sandalwood, I don’t believe in those woods at all. Let’s burn the woods. The point here is that we fought for our respect, please treat us like every actor is treated in this country. Just because things work for us, I can’t start doing the same for others.

He further added, If I start treating the rest of the people like, we’ve passed all your stuff and today the south is rising and Bollywood is ending, all the bullshit I don’t believe. The point here is, let’s just do a good job. Audiences don’t care if he is from Bollywood, Karnataka or any other state.

While citing other Kannada movies like Kantara, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, Charlie 777, Yash said: They are all good Kannada movies and they are doing so well in Karnataka as well as other states. If you promote it well, with a reputable banner, a good presentation, it will reach more people.

According to Yash, he cannot let the massive success of KGF get to him and start seeing himself as beyond Bollywood. He firmly believes that he still has to prove himself every Friday.

I’m nobody, every Friday you have to prove yourself. Just because I did KGF, I can’t think tomorrow I’ll be the biggest star or beyond Bollywood, there’s no wood in the first place. So if someone is doing a better job or someone is doing something good here, then people across the country will definitely accept it and things will turn around, he said.

The reason audiences are driven to movie theaters is because they are smart enough to identify and recognize the efforts put in by the actor and the entire cast and crew behind the film. Audiences will come to see the film no matter how big, he said.

Yash started his career through the television series Uttarayana in the 2000s and made his film debut in 2007 with Jambada Hudugi. It gained massive popularity across India with the first installment of the KGF period action movie series titled KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018 and KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. The first installment with an estimated budget of 80 crore, brought in over 250 crore. With a budget of 100 crores, KGF: Chapter 2 is said to be the most expensive Kannada film ever made and it grossed around 1,200-1,250 crores at the box office.

