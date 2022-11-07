Black Actor Adam Hawkman Reveals His Biggest Worry About Fighting The Rock

black adam Star Aldis Hodge has revealed what worries him most about his fight scenes with The Rock. The star, who acts under his first name Dwayne Johnson, plays the lead role in black adam, which is the latest theatrical film in the DC Universe. Black Adam, also known as Teth-Adam, is a slave of Ancient Kahndaq who receives powers from Shazam before being imprisoned for 5,000 years. When he is freed in the present day, he has to wonder if he really is a hero while trying to save the life of Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi), the woman who freed him, as well as that of her son. Amon (Bodhi Sabongui).

VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Justice Society of America, as portrayed in the film, consists of four heroes who work with ARGUS director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), including veteran heroes Hawkman, who uses a metal suit to fly and wears a medieval mace, and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), who can see the future via an alien helmet. The team also includes newcomers Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), who can control the wind, and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), who has the ability to dramatically increase his body mass. Hawkman is their leader and is fiercely loyal to his team as well as his longtime friend Doctor Fate, doing everything in his power to coerce or convince Black Adam to stand down.

Related: Can The Rock’s DCU Plans Lead To Darkseid’s Return?

This week, THR sat down with Hodge to discuss his role in black adam. Reflecting on the production of the DCU movie, the Hawkman actor recalled that his biggest fear during filming was accidentally scratching The Rock’s face with his mace during one of their fight scenes. He prides himself on having gone through each of his scenes without incident, because he dreaded “if i scratched his face, and we had to shut him up because of me.” Read Hodge’s full quote below:

My lasting memory is that I never hit him. That was all that mattered to me. I’m serious. Swinging around that mace, man… I grew up as a fighter, and in terms of real fights and stunts, it’s all about understanding and knowing your distance. With real fights, you need to know exactly your distance and your opponent’s distance, so you know when to lock in, time out, and get out. With the stunts you need to know your distance so you never hit the other person, but the mass required my arm to be fully extended. So I had to deal with understanding a different length because the mass added a few extra feet. And man, all I wanted was to go the day without scratching that man’s face. Because if I scratched his face, and we had to shut him up because of me? Yeah, it’s not bueno. But other than that, back problems are probably [the other lasting memory].

Does the Justice Society have a future in the DCU?

Although the DCU’s Justice Society has been seamlessly integrated into the franchise’s overall narrative, black adam was their official screen debut. Now that the anti-hero is preparing to fight Superman in what promises to be several movies, as Johnson teases, many fans have wondered whether or not this new generation of heroes has a place on the show. Although one of them was lost during the film, most of the heroes – including Hawkman – still have a chance to show up in future projects.

So far, there are no official plans for a Justice Society project after black adam. However, given the film’s financial success at the box office, hitting $100 million faster than any DCU film since Aquaman, it seems certain that the studio will find a way to use them as soon as possible. What seem the most likely projects for them at the time of writing would be either a Hawkman origin story movie that Hodge has already teased, or perhaps an HBO Max streaming spinoff series in the style of Peacemaker.

Next: Every DC Movie Upcoming & In Development

Source: THR