James Hong Reflects on Hollywood’s Representation in Asia-Pacific





From racist tropes to cultural milestones, James Hong has witnessed the evolution of the portrayal of Asia and the Pacific Islands in Hollywood throughout his 70-year career. “I started in 1953, so at that time the industry didn’t take us seriously. They just said, “Oh, Asians aren’t qualified to be the best actors,” Hong said. Variety. “You would have asked white actors to slap their eyes. It was terrible – I had to put up with that for maybe 20 years or so. And then eventually I formed the East West Players, and that’s how things started. On Friday night, Hong, 93, received the Icon Award at the Critics Choice Association’s inaugural celebration of Asian Pacific Film and Television in Los Angeles. “And now look where we are. We’re in Hollywood, and there are people who get Oscars – and even ‘Squid Game,'” he said. Variety with a laugh. “So there are a lot of avenues we can take now.” The celebration of Asia-Pacific film and television highlights the work on screen and behind the camera of established and emerging talent. While several honorees greeted the inaugural event on the red carpet, most pointed out that there was still a lot to do in terms of representing API in Hollywood. “I think it’s amazing that the Critics Choice Association is offering this. But there’s also a part of me that’s like, I wish I had this 20 years ago. I wish I had this 20 years ago. 40 years,” said Frank Chi, who received the Short Documentary Award for “38 at the Garden.” haven’t been prominent throughout Hollywood history, and now that we finally do, we feel like we’re part of the culture.” “There needs to be more storytellers – more people from API communities sharing their personal stories and spreading them,” said David Siev, who received the Social Justice Award for “Bad Axe”. “That’s how we see more representation. This is how we change the industry. While meeting and working with other API creators in the industry, many attendees cited notable achievements for Asia-Pacific representation over the past decade. “I certainly haven’t seen a lot of Hawaiian and Pacific Islander depictions on screen [growing up]so to be able to work with Dwayne Johnson who – I read something that he represented between 70 and 80% of all Polynesian representation in cinema,” Auli’i Cravalho explained when discussing 2016’s “Moana.” “Being able to meet this Goliath of a man – literally and figuratively – I think brought out the best in me knowing that I could bring my heritage and the aloha spirit to these mats and events, and to the venue. of work.” “I think one of my favorite things was that we didn’t have to explain our culture — we just slipped into it,” Stephanie Hsu said. Variety about working with the cast of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “We were talking to each other in Chinese, speaking Mandarin – we were getting Asian food. We felt like family very quickly, and it was so nice to be on a set where you don’t feel like an ‘alone’, and you can actually spread your culture and bring other people into it as well . Below is the full list of winners of Asia-Pacific’s premier celebration of film and television: Icon Price James Hong Pioneer Award Karyn Kusama Director (Movie) Park Chan-wook (“Decision to Leave” by MUBI) Director (Television) Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix’s “Squid Game”) Animated Film Award Domee Shi (“Turning Red” by Disney and Pixar) Showrunner Soo Hugh (“Pachinko” from Apple TV+) Social Justice Award David Siev (“Bad Axe” from IFC Films) Actor (Cinema) John Cho (“Don’t Make Me Go” from Prime Video) Actor (Television) Nick Mohammed (Apple TV’s Ted Lasso) Actress (Television) Zoë Chao (“The Afterparty” from Apple TV+) Breakthrough Actor (movie) Joel Kim Booster (Searchlight’s Fire Island) Breakthrough Actress (movie) Li Jun Li (“Babylon” from Paramount) Breakthrough Actress (TV) Élodie Yung (Fox/Warner Bros. Television “The Maid”) Ensemble Award (Television) The cast of “Ms. Marvel” Rising Star (Movie), presented by IMDbPro Auli’i Cravalho (“Crush” from Hulu) Rising Star (TV), presented by IMDbPro Park Eun-bin (“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” from Netflix) Short Documentary Award Frank Chi Comedy Award Hassan Minhaj

