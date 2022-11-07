Entertainment
This is the actor Katie Maloney would date
Katie Maloney has been quietly dating since splitting with ex-husband Tom Schwartzin March. She admitted to being on the prowl with Lala Kentwhen the two Vanderpump Rules the stars found themselves single at the same time earlier this year after the latter broke up with the producer Randall Emmet.
But the 35-year-old reality star is now exclusive with Clendenin satchel. Katies new beau is also a Los Angeles resident who is pursuing an acting career We Weekly confirmed. Since meeting, Satchel has met some of Katies’ co-stars and hung out with some of her friends.
A nod to their 10-year age difference, Katie joked about her cougar days during an interview in July. She said We WeeklyYou know, [Im] not [dating] seriously but like [to] have fun and hang out, flirt and maybe kiss some boys. You know what I mean? Like I can’t get into a relationship right now.
At the time, Katie added that his priority was just to have fun. I don’t know, a lot of [the guys] are really young and it’s kind of fun too, she concluded, I’m sort of in the cougar era. I can go out with the young, [someone] my age and young dad. So I like that for me.
Katie sticks to his commitment to really start prioritizing his own needs, an admission of what went wrong with his marriage to To M. It got to a point where I just felt like I was going to burst, she explained earlier this year on her Youre Gonna Love Me podcast. For months, it built. I just felt disconnected. I felt like I was drifting further and further away. The best and only way I can describe it is just waking up and having this voice that got louder and louder.
It’s a new start with Backpack for the origin Vanderpump Rules star. Katie and To M were an item on the show for years. They exchanged unofficial vows in 2016, officiated by Lisa Vanderpumpthen did a legally binding overhaul in 2019.
For its part, To Maccepted Katies decision to file for divorce, but not without heaviness in his heart. Well, that sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a canned Instagram caption fkin, he wrote on social media in March. I am not the victim. I’m not going to write a song that’s too sad. Fully respect Katies decision and we had healthy and productive conversations about it. It would be much sadder if she decided to stay with me when she wasn’t happy.
But now the Schwartz & Sandys co-owner has taken a dip in the Bravolebrity pool. He flirted with a storm Southern charm beauty Taylor Ann Green.He would also have met Rachel Levis to co-star Scheana Shay and Brock Davies wedding in August.
Since, To M revealed that he does not see a future with Rachelbut it still springs james kennedy ex during an appearance on ScheanasScheangigans Podcast.
I was so caught up in my little world and I was married that I never took the time to get to know each other Rachel, To M expressed during the episode. She was always cool. I never really took [the] time to invest in it. That’s a horrible way to put it. I never really gave him a chance. She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote it off.
The future is coming To M and Kate, who are finalizing the $2 million sale of their California home.
[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank]
