W&M set to air 12 basketball games on Cox





WILLIAMSBURG The William & Mary Athletics Department and Cox Communications are excited to continue a partnership that will allow Tribe fans across the state to watch basketball games this season on Cox Channel programming as part of a package of 12 games. Cox YurView will broadcast games in all Cox Virginia markets, including Hampton Roads (channel 60), Fairfax (channel 74), Fredericksburg (channel 77) and Roanoke (channel 9). Check your local listing for details on showings in your market. The first two games of the package will be the tribe’s season-opening men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader against the United States Naval Academy. The women kick off against the Mids at 5 p.m., with the men’s contest to follow at 7:30 p.m. inside Kaplan Arena. On the men’s side, the package includes four more non-conference games, including Tribe’s MTE’s two games against Army (Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.) and Radford (Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.). Local derbies against Richmond (December 3 at 2 p.m.) and Norfolk State (December 10 at 4 p.m.) will also air on Cox. The men will have three Colonial Athletic Association games on Cox in 2023. The W&M game against Hampton (January 11 at 7 p.m.), Gold Rush against UNCW (February 4 at 2 p.m.) and the game against Towson (February 13 at 7 p.m. ) will air on Cox. In addition to its season opener, the women will have three additional games broadcast on Cox in 2022. W&M’s games against Richmond (Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.), Virginia (Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.) and James Madison (Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. h) will be available on Cox YurView. All Tribe home games, as well as all CAA men’s and women’s games, will be broadcast on FloHoops throughout the year. The men’s home and away competitions will be available locally on 92.3 FM and 107.9 FM The Tide and streamed online with Stretch and TuneIn.com. Van Wagner, William & Mary’s campus-wide media rights and solutions partner, helped secure this partnership. About YourView Cox Communications’ YurView creates local, regional and national broadcast, livestream and digital content. YurView produces Emmy-winning sports coverage as well as original programming that covers the outdoors, entertainment, arts, events, people, business, news and more. Its goal is to showcase and connect communities through the stories that matter most to the people who live there. More information about YurView is available at www.yurview.comand www.yurview.com/virginia/. About Cox Communications Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. America’s largest privately held telecommunications company, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses in 18 states. We are committed to empowering others to build a better future and to celebrating the diversity of products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox. Men’s Basketball TV Show

Nov. 7 vs. Navy 7:30 p.m.

November 19 c. Army 4 p.m.

Nov. 23 vs. Radford 2 p.m.

Dec. 3 vs. Richmond 2 p.m.

Dec. 10 vs. Norfolk State 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs. Hampton 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 vs. UNCW 2 p.m.

Feb. 13 vs. Towson 7 p.m. Women’s Basketball TV Show

Nov. 7 vs. Navy 5 p.m.

December 1 c. Richmond 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 vs. Virginia 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 vs. James Madison 1 p.m.

