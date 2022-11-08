Rishab Shetty receives offers from Bollywood filmmakers





Rishab Shetty reveals he received offers from Bollywood filmmakers after his big Kannada-Hindi hit dubbed Film Kantara. In his recent interview with ANI News, the Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty has opened up about securing Bollywood film offers from filmmakers following the worldwide success of his action-thriller flick “Kantara.” Source: Economic Times On November 5, in his exclusive interview, he said, “I’ve had offers from Bollywood filmmakers, but right now I want to make movies only in Kannada.” “I love Mr. Amitabh Bachchan; I like him very much, and even the younger generations of actors like Shahid Kapoor or Salman Bhai, and many others, I like every one of them. B-Town celebrity praise for Rishab Shetty Rishabh Shetty and co-star Sapthami Gowda came to New Delhi to promote his hit movie “Kantara” at India Gate. Both opted for the traditional white South Indian attire for the occasion. His photos at India Gate are winning hearts on Instagram, as is his film. Source: Pinkvilla Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, was released on September 30 to an overwhelming response from audiences for its stunning story and visuals. Recently, superstar Rajnikanth and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised Rishab Shetty for his film. Source: Google Actor Prabhas, Dhanush, Rana Daggubati, Kangana Ranaut and many other industry stars have praised Rishabh Shetty’s acting and his film. According to an expert, Taran Adarsh, “The film hit over 50 crore in the Hindi market after its third week of release and has already crossed Yash’s lifetime collection with KGF-1.” talk about the sequel to his film. He said, “I haven’t thought of that yet.” So let’s see if such a day comes, and then we’ll announce it. After tremendous public response, fans on social media platforms started trending #KantaraForOscars and demanded that this movie be considered for Oscars. Source: Google The story revolves around the fictional village of Dakshin Kannada, and Kantara follows the character of Shiva, played by Shetty, who is a kambala champion who has a one-on-one with a Forest Range Officer. Kantara is a film produced by Hombale. Apart from Rishab Shetty, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and actor Kishore play the lead roles. Read more: https://asianatimes.com/kantara-is-unstoppable-at-the-box-office/https://asianatimes.com/kantara-the-magical-forest-rishabh-shetty/

