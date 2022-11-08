Check out these Bollywood stars who went vegan, from John Abraham to Alia Bhatt





Alia Bhatt was an ardent non-vegetarian who switched to vegetarianism before going vegan. Anushka started out as a vegetarian before becoming a vegan. Kangna was a vegetarian but is now vegan. John Abraham became a vegan out of compassion for them. Sonakshi went vegan to support the cause of animal rights. Shradha was a vegetarian who turned vegan to advocate for animal rights. These Bollywood celebrities have therefore become vegan out of concern for animal welfare. Check out Bollywood stars who have gone vegan, including Sonam Kapoor, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhat

Gangubai actor Kathiawadi has admitted that she changed her diet to cope with the heat. Alia, a devout non-vegetarian, first became a vegetarian before transitioning to veganism. John Abraham

The Attack actor went vegan because of his compassion for animals. According to reports, the actor admitted that it had an impact on his fitness goals. Shraddha Kapoor

In 2019, Shraddha embraced vegetarianism. Because of her love of animals and the outdoors, the actress accepted this dietary adjustment. Aamir Khan

This nutritional modification was implemented by Laal Singh Chaddha and Kiran Rao, the director-producer who was once his wife. Around the same time, they both became vegans. Rao allegedly showed Aamir a video highlighting common life-threatening conditions and how changing your diet can help prevent them. Khan said he sometimes ran out of curds. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam first became a vegetarian before becoming a vegan. She cut meat to live a healthy life. Due to his allergy to items, the actor eventually quit eating dairy products. Richa Chadha

In 2014, the actress adopted a vegan diet. Richa added, “I wanted to be able to talk about it without being judgmental,” addressing the same subject. The objective is not to force people to become vegans because the whole philosophy of veganism is “live and let live”. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is a Bollywood star who went vegan for the same reason many others do to protest against animal abuse. Sonakshi loves animals and does everything she can to stop animal suffering, such as going vegan. Sonakshi credits her fitness and weight loss to her vegan diet. Malaika Arora

In 2020, Malaika Arora announced her veganism on Instagram by entering the #whatsinyourdabba contest. One of the hottest actresses in Bollywood is the recently veganized Bollywood celebrity. She describes how going vegan narrowed her options and offers a vegan zucchini noodle recipe as part of the challenge. Malaika shared another image of herself wearing a green dress with the statement, “I take being vegan very seriously.” It seems that she maintains her fitness thanks to her vegan diet.

