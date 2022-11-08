Midtown Cinema will host a double feature with actor/director Greg Sestero of “The Room”





Harrisburg moviegoers have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this month to catch a cult favorite and meet one of its stars. Midtown Cinema will host a screening of The Room, a 2003 film known for being so bad it developed a sequel, and a meet and greet with actor Greg Sestero on November 20. Sestero will return to Harrisburg after visiting the theater in January for a previous screening. I absolutely loved the experience in Midtown, he said of his last visit. It’s hard to believe. You make a movie that you don’t think anyone will ever see and here we are, people are still watching it and reacting to it. The Room, a drama from writer and director Tommy Wiseau, is the story of a man whose life is turned upside down when he discovers his fiancé is sleeping with his best friend. It’s a film that audiences fell in love with because of its seriousness. Almost 20 years later, people are still talking about the movie, Sestero said. It’s this adorable and bizarre piece of cinema that connects people, he described. It’s the perfect amount of cringe. Fans of the film can watch it at Midtown Cinema this month and also meet Sestero and participate in a Q&A about the film. The event will not only feature The Room, but will include a screening of Sesteros’ latest horror film of 2021, Miracle Valley, which he directed. Miracle Valley is about a couple invited on a desert getaway in search of a rare bird. Their journey takes a turn when a sinister force brings them face to face with demons from the past, present, and future. Horror has always been my favorite genre, Sestero said. I wanted to try something new. I think the Midtown Cinema and Harrisburg crowd will really enjoy watching it. In addition to starring in The Room and directing Miracle Valley, Sestero wrote the book, The Disaster Artist, based on his experience on the set of The Room. The book was later adapted into a film starring actors James Franco and Seth Rogen in 2017. He then wrote and co-starred in Best F(r)iends with Wiseau in 2018. Books, films and posters will be available for purchase during the Midtown Cinema event. Also at the screening, Sestero plans to show a trailer for his current project, a film due next year about a UFO abduction. There’s something about the unique experience of watching movies with an audience at the cinema that unites people, Sestero said. He hopes the Midtown Cinema double feature will do the same. For those unable to make it to the Sunday event, a second screening of The Room with Sestero will take place on Monday, November 21. I had a great time in Harrisburg last time and can’t wait to come back,” Sestero said. For more information on the Midtown Cinemas event and to purchase tickets, visit their website. If you like what we do, support our work. Become a friend of TheBurg!

