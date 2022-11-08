Union effort by strippers in the stalls of a North Hollywood club





Dancers at a topless dive bar in North Hollywood are holding a historic union election with results expected on Monday. They will have to wait a little longer. The National Labor Relations Board said on Monday that the majority of the ballots had been contested by the club, Star Garden, and the labor council could not make a count. The announcement was a blow to the group of strippers seeking to join Actors Equity Assn., a century-old union that represents actors and stage managers on Broadway and at venues such as the Hollywood Pantages Theater. The effort represents an initiative by an established union to bring historically marginalized workers into the fold of organized labor. The Los Angeles Area 31 office manager will need to determine whether the 16 disputed ballots should be opened and counted. A ballot cast during the postal vote was not disputed and one ballot was spoiled. The board did not reveal the vote on the uncontested single ballot to preserve the privacy of the person who voted, NLRB spokeswoman Kayla Blado said in a statement. The NLRB regional director could also order a hearing to determine the eligibility of the 16 people who cast the disputed ballots to vote in the election. Actors Equity Assn. President Kate Shindle said on Monday that the contested ballots were part of Star Garden owners’ refusal to improve working conditions for dancers there. Representatives for Star Garden could not immediately be reached for comment. It’s disappointing, Shindle said. We believe these challenges will be dismissed and will continue. The strippers’ election comes amid a wave of union efforts at individual work sites for companies such as Starbucks, Amazon and Trader Joes employers who have long shunned organized labor. National unionization rates have not increased significantly, prompting unions to look for other ways to expand their membership. Most of the strippers seeking representation have not worked at the Star Garden since mid-March, when 15 of the clubs’ 23 dancers raised safety concerns and demanded better working conditions. Several dancers were fired and for months picketed outside the bar. Ranked dancers seven allegations of unfair labor practices against Star Garden that are being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board. The Star Garden protest dancer group backed by Actors Equity filed a petition Aug. 17 calling for a union election with the Federal Labor Board. The legal representation of Star Gardens opposed the holding of an election in NLRB videoconference hearings September 9 and 15. Star Garden argued that it is outside the jurisdiction of the NLRB because it does not generate gross annual revenues of $500,000 or more. The NLRB disagreed. For the 10-month period beginning in October 2021, Star Garden had total revenue of $424,587, according to an October filing from the manager of the NLRB’s Area 31 office in Los Angeles. Projected over a 12-month period, the board found the club’s gross revenue to be approximately $509,504. The board decided on October 6 that Star Garden workers were eligible to be represented by the Actors Equity Assn. and ordered the election. Actors Equity has pursued a broader organizing goal in recent months, seeking to make inroads with new groups of workers. In September, a dozen planetarium speakers who educate visitors to the Griffith Observatory about the night sky filed a petition to join Actors Equity. Actors Equity management has previously said the union is considering representing other workers, such as actors who participate in medical training, performers at company events and improv performers.

