Who is Owen Warner? Hollyoaks actor and youngest campmate I’m A Celeb

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is back, it’s in the jungle, and we’re doing the same thing we’ve been doing for the last 20 million years! It’s as if the Covid never happened! And in this year’s newest batch is a boy who caught everyone’s attention – and not just because he got his shirt half unbuttoned in November. Owen Warner is the fit young campmate who already makes us laugh – but who is he really? Here’s everything you need to know about who Owen Warner is and what his vibrational life is like! He plays Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks Owen Warner is best known for his role as Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks – and the name alone is iconic. I never watched Hollyoaks literally, but I burst out laughing when I read that his sister on the show was named Juliet. I’m not joking. Owen has been on Hollyoaks since 2018 and remains on the show to this day. His character is the child of James Nightingale and Donna-Marie Quinn – a prostitute hired to sleep with James when James was just 16, because his homophobic father thought it would “make him straight”… Right. He’s 23 and comes from Leicester, making him this year’s youngest jungle campmate. Owen Warner grew up in Leicester in the East Midlands. He actually has two older brothers, and one is a model. He studied acting in Nottingham and starred in two short films before landing the role of Romeo in Hollyoaks – his first big acting job. He has famous exes, including Steph Davis I don’t know why, but the fact that Owen Warner dated Celebrity Big Brother nemesis Steph Davis absolutely sends me – Gemma Collins’ nemesis. Davis also performed with Owen on Hollyoaks. He’s also been linked to Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry and The Apprentice’s Camilla Ainsworth? A reality TV multiverse of ex madness for our Owen. Her Instagram is a vibe Owen Warner is good friends with Malique, who is another I’m A Celeb alum and was on Hollyoaks with Owen. His Instagram is full of lively vacations, night outs, gym and soccer pics. Usual stuff really! For all the latest Im A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! news and gossip and for the best memes and quizzes, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image credit:@_owenwarner Related stories recommended by this writer: Inside Gemma Owens boujie and lavish 4 million mansion in North Wales Olivia Attwood reportedly signed for Im a Celebrity 2022 While we wait for that cliffhanger, here are 33 memes about the latest drop of Love Is Blind

