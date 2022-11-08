A street lamp breaks and falls on the street of Disney studios in Hollywood





When Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, they are taken to a magical place where they can meet princesses, dine in castles and stay in fantastical hotel rooms that allow them to sit on their balconies and watch the giraffes roam. For many, Walt Disney World Resort is a place where nothing bad can happen, but it’s still in the real world, filled with real people and real problems. Guests visiting Disneys Hollywood Studios have recently seen just how real — and potentially dangerous — these real-world issues can become. Brynn Walter-Schreader was one of those guests visiting Hollywood studios when she saw something unexpected and shocking. Just past the turnstiles that lead to the amusement park, a large lamppost lay on the ground, surrounded by broken glass. The lamppost had detached from its base and crashed to the ground, right in the middle of the street where guests walk to get to other parts of the popular theme park. The Cast Members surrounded the lamp post and broke the glass to protect the Guests and prevent them from stepping on it. As you can see in the picture above, the lamppost didn’t break from the bottom of its base – it broke above the base, so who knows how long the pole has been hanging around. wears out and weakens. Not far from the lamppost was a broken lampshade, which shattered and rolled away from the lamppost when it hit the ground. Fortunately, according to Walter-Schreader, no one was hurt when the lamppost crashed. According to various reports, the lamp post has been replaced or repaired, and it is back, illuminating the way for visitors entering the park. This isn’t the first time in the past two months that something major has broken during park hours at Disneys Hollywood Studios. At the end of September, the facade of Keystone Clothiers, located directly on Hollywood Boulevard, collapsed. Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident either. For many, these meltdowns, in which someone could have been seriously injured, are just another way for Disney to lose its magic, charge more for less, and neglect the parks.

