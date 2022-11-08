Employer challenges North Hollywood strippers’ vote to unionize – Daily News

A majority of strippers in Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood voted Monday to join the Stakeholder equity union, but management disputes many votes, saying these dancers are not direct employees of the club.

Employees are seeking a louder voice in negotiating wages, benefits, and workplace harassment protections from bosses.

Actors’ Equity, which represents more than 51,000 actors and stage managers, filed a union petition with the National Labor Relations Board in August and the board held a vote via Zoom on Monday, November 7.

Eighteen of 29 dancers and one club DJ who were eligible to vote voted to unionize. Those ballots were received by the NLRB, but club management disputed the ballots of other dancers who voted to unionize, alleging they are not directly employed by Star Garden, union officials said.

An NLRB hearing will be scheduled to address that concern, the union said.

Star Garden management could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Delay Tactics

“Reagan,” one of the club’s dancers and chief labor organizer, said she was not surprised by the mangagement’s tactics.

“We expected them to challenge that,” she said. “It’s just a delaying tactic. But there are decades of precedent from the National Labor Relations Board to show that dancers are often misclassified.

Actors’ Equity spokesman Jamie Horwitz said the NLRB would not hold union elections for independent contractors. Still, the road ahead will likely take some time.

“It will be a long job…but in the end we will prevail,” he said.

If the dancers are successful, they will become the only strippers in the United States with union representation and the first to be represented by Actors’ Equity.

“They need protection”

“The strippers are live performers, and while some aspects of their work are unique, they have a lot in common with other members of Equity who dance for a living,” the Actors president said. Equity, Kate Shindle, at the filing of the union petition in August.

Shindle said strippers have reported ongoing concerns about salary theft, as well as health and safety risks.

“They need protection from sexual harassment, discrimination and unfair dismissal,” she said.

Their drive to unionize began in March when 18 of the strippers who alleged club security guards had repeatedly failed to protect them from threatening and abusive behavior by patrons, were kicked out of the club.

The dancers — with the help of Strippers United, a stripper-run 501(c)3 organization advocating for the rights of strippers — quickly began picketing outside Star Garden to protest unsafe working conditions. .

“We picketed for seven and a half months,” Reagan said. “We started picketing every day, then four days a week, and now one day a week. We have become a neighborhood sensation. People honk when they drive by, and we have a huge following on social media.

Speaking in August, the Star Garden dancer ‘Velveeta’ said strippers are in dire need of collective bargaining.

“We were like so many other workers who learned it was not a choice between being abused or quitting,” she said. “With a union, together we can make the necessary improvements in our workplace.”

If North Hollywood strippers do manage to unionize, they won’t be the first.

The San Franciscos Lusty Lady strippers organized the Exotic Dancers Union in 1996 and were affiliated with the Service Employees International Union before that club closed in 2013.