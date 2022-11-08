2022 FYY Daily Pill Organizer Review





1 item for sale! Photo: Alyse Whitney My party thing is more of an after party thing. When friends complain of morning headaches from eating too much Dirty Shirley or worry about eating a scoop of ice cream because they’re dairy sensitive, I pull out my bag of tricks: a pink , expandable pill box it’s my on-the-go medicine cabinet. I call it my Mary Poppins medicine cabinet because it’s small a little bigger than a deck of cards but mighty, housing a neatly organized range of over-the-counter medications including Ibuprofen, Imodium, Lactaid, various allergy medications, Midol and some vitamins and supplements. The compartments are all labeled with neon stickers (so I can hand it over to a friend in need), and the case opens with the flourish of French doors in a Nancy Meyers movie (so they can retrieve what they need), then closes satisfactorily with its magnetic closure. Whether I’m going to dinner, for a drink, for karaoke or elsewhere, I have my pills on me. It makes me feel like a dealer, but I just make sure no one, including myself, ever gets in the way. I’ve saved friends from bathroom emergencies, allergy attacks and menstrual cramps by using my magic little pink box.

It’s so incognito that I’ve never been arrested at a concert, airport or anywhere else where someone is going through your bag. It almost looks like a hard plastic wallet from the future and doesn’t attract dirt. Mine is baby pink and only has a small scuff despite being matte in texture and being carried around in several handbags over the past year. And it is easy to clean with a damp cloth if it gets dirty. The compartments are available in three different sizes: a larger section (3 x 2 inches), two medium (1.5 x 2 inches) and four small (1 x 2 inches) to accommodate different quantities and sizes of pills . The compartments are about a quarter inch deep, so they will accommodate flatter pills better, and larger pills like cold medicine or omega-3s won’t fit. The only slightly negative thing about this case is that when I first got it I had to really work to open those plastic doors on each section. They stay closed tightly to prevent pills from spilling all over the place, but as someone who often has a fun manicure, I have to open them very carefully. without using my fingernails. But since I’ve had mine for almost two years now, it’s much easier to open and close, and I’ve never spilled a pill. I’m thinking of buying another one in a different color as it also comes in shades like baby blue, mint green and white to organize my daily pills and supplements rather than using those bulky ugly pill boxes for each day of the week. You can use this organizer as a compact travel case for jewelry or to hold hanging hardware like screws, nails, anchors, and hooks. It would also make a great sewing kit. There is a clear version of the case, and I plan to fill its sections with different spices: flaky salt, cracked black pepper which I grind myself, garlic powder, Aleppo pepper, gochugaru, MSG, or anything that could liven up a meal on the go whether it’s under-seasoned takeout or breakfast at an Airbnb. In the meantime, I will continue to play pharmacist from time to time and keep my hangover remedies and allergy medications on me wherever I go. receive the strategist’s newsletter In fact, great deals, smart shopping tips and exclusive discounts. Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us. The strategist is designed to surface the most useful expert recommendations on things to buy in the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural remedies for anxietyand bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that offers may expire and all prices are subject to change.

