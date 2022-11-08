Loud shout: Actor Mark Wahlberg finally gets a 3:30 a.m. workout at Aiken Gym | Local News





A Hollywood celebrity and a local Aiken gym have reunited after a viral misunderstanding. Oscar nominated actor Mark Wahlbergbest known for his role in the “Transformers” franchise, as well as his structured morning routinevisited Aiken two weeks ago and was unable to train at his usual 3:30 a.m. schedule. After posting a since-deleted viral video rant on Instagram in late October, the Workout Anytime gym, located at 1614 Richland Ave. in Aiken, and Wahlberg were able to get together on Sunday, November 6 for an early morning sweat session. I have to give a big shout out and more importantly a big apology to Workout Anytime in Aiken, SC. I was here two weeks ago and had a little misunderstanding and miscommunication, Wahlberg said in a Instagram Videoon Sunday. … A big shout out to Lou and everyone here at Workout Anytime in Aiken, SC. Excellent equipment. The original viral video inspired a slew of online memes and jokes superimposing Wahlberg in front of closed area landmarks around Aiken. Workout Anytime was happy to fix the miscommunication and give Wahlberg a space to work out, Lou Puleo, owner of Workout Anytime at Aiken, said Monday. He and his parents were absolutely wonderful,” Puleo said. “They were very friendly and everyone on his team was friendly. They were in good spirits and we kind of laughed at the confusion; and he apologized, and he apologized on Instagram and made it right. We were very pleased with the way he and his team handled the situation. Anytime traininghas been open at Aiken since 2016. The 24/7 gym offers a variety of equipment and amenities, including hydrotherapy, tanning, and certified personal coaching. “…We were really thrilled and we were thrilled to have Mark Wahlberg there; and we were happy that we were able to provide him with a quality fitness experience because he loved the gym, as you you’ve seen on Instagram,” Puléo says. “But even privately he was very impressed with what we had and the cleanliness of the gym, the convenience. It was a great experience all round. Puleo, who is a retired sailor, said he opened the gymnasium located in Kalmia Plaza because he felt there was a need for what the gymnasium offers to residents who live in areas other than Aiken’s Southside. The gym also offers workouts, and a fitness assessment comes with membership. We really appreciate (Wahlberg) taking the time to come in and make it right, Puleo said. He went out of his way, and we appreciate that; and we are truly delighted to have exceeded his expectations. It worked well for both parties. For more information on Workout Anytime and subscription prices, visit facebook.com/WOATAiken Where workoutanytime.com.

