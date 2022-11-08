Fall into Christmas event offers fun for all





Porter King is crowned Little Miss Fall into Christmas 2022. Dawn Hatfield | The Daily Lawyer “> GREENVILLE — Windy weather and the occasional squall of rain didn’t deter visitors to this year’s Fall into Christmas Food Truck rally and craft at Darke County Fairgrounds on Saturday, November 5. Beginning at 10 a.m., this festive event offered over 20 food trucks, over 150 craft vendors, live music, pony rides, a petting zoo, horse and wagon rides, tours with Santa and even drag racing in Darke County. Unfortunately, the Christmas Horse and Motor Parade, which was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with a grand entrance from the south side of the stands, was canceled due to bad weather. Still, the diverse entertainment program offered something for every member of the family to enjoy. Live musical entertainment inside the 4-H building and the Colosseum included Viva La Strings, 5678 Dance Studio, Noah Back Music and Mora and the Boys. A live ice sculptor wowed guests outside as the roar of Darke County drag racing filled the fairgrounds. The kids enjoyed the pony rides and petting zoo by Jungle Island Zoo, LLC, and the whole family enjoyed the horse and wagon rides by Rodao Farms. Even Santa Claus himself made an appearance at the start of the holiday to check in with the kids in hopes of being found on his “Nice” list. The Little Miss and Mister Pageant show in the 4-H building allowed attendees ages 3 to 10 to show their holiday spirit. Jason Blackburn coordinated the competition where judges Kandi Detro, Mary Beth Kell and Brooke Stachler dug beneath their surfaces to determine the top winners from 20 contestants. After a fabulous contest featuring several Nutcrackers, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, lots of sparkly dresses, a Christmas tree and even a cute little gift wrapped in a big bow, Kell got ready to announce the winners: “We want to thank all the parents and supporters. It’s not easy…we had to judge the creativity of the costumes, the personality, the stage interview and the natural beauty. Upon receiving the mic, Detro said, “You all did a great job. You should be proud of yourself and everyone is a winner. We love you and you were amazing! The 2022 title winner of Little Miss Fall into Christmas was announced as Porter King, Ella Whitmer and CaliMae Shaneyfelt taking second and third place respectively. King wore a shimmering gold dress with a cranberry crown. When asked, Do you have a favorite pet? King replied, “Macy’s a dog, a big dog.” The winner of the Little Mister Fall into Christmas 2022 title was James Rice, Jace Shiverdecker and Roman Warner placing second and third respectively. The rice appeared like a nutcracker to wind up. When asked, What do you want to be when you grow up? he replied, “A baseball player – for the Reds.” The audience clapped loudly, signaling their approval of Rice’s response. This seasonal event was a success by all accounts and plans will soon be underway for next year. Follow/like the Creme de la Creme Cakery Facebook page to keep up to date with Fall 2023 through Christmas. Major event sponsors included 503 Diesel Performance, America’s Decorative Concrete LTD, American Muscle Car, BASF North America, Belle Fiole Tanning – Greenville, Creme de la Creme Cakery, Flaig Lumber Company, Koenig Equipment, Kings Command Foods LLC, Lightning Electric Inc., Spirit Medical Transport, Witrow Signs & Designs. Many other local businesses contributed as gold and silver sponsors. Contact Daily Advocate reporter Dawn Hatfield at 937-569-0066 or [email protected]

