Entertainment
Employer challenges North Hollywood strippers’ vote to unionize – San Bernardino Sun
A majority of strippers in Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood voted Monday to join the Stakeholder equity union, but management disputes many votes, saying these dancers are not direct employees of the club.
Employees are seeking a louder voice in negotiating wages, benefits, and workplace harassment protections from bosses.
Actors’ Equity, which represents more than 51,000 actors and stage managers, filed a labor petition with the National Labor Relations Board in August. The board took a vote via Zoom on Monday, November 7.
Eighteen of 29 dancers and one eligible club DJ voted to unionize. Those ballots were received by the NLRB, but club management disputed the ballots of other dancers who voted to unionize, alleging they are not directly employed by Star Garden, union officials said.
An NLRB hearing will be scheduled to address that concern, the union said.
Star Garden management could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Delay Tactics
“Reagan,” one of the club’s dancers and chief labor organizer, said she was not surprised by management’s tactics.
“We expected them to challenge that,” she said. “It’s just a delaying tactic. But there are decades of precedent from the National Labor Relations Board to show that dancers are often misclassified.
Actors’ Equity spokesman Jamie Horwitz said the NLRB would not hold union elections for independent contractors. Still, the road ahead will likely take some time.
“It will be a long job…but in the end we will prevail,” he said.
If the dancers are successful, they will become the only strippers in the United States with union representation and the first to be represented by Actors’ Equity.
“They need protection”
“The strippers are live performers, and while some aspects of their work are unique, they have a lot in common with other members of Equity who dance for a living,” the Actors president said. Equity, Kate Shindle, at the filing of the union petition in August.
Shindle said strippers have reported ongoing concerns about salary theft, as well as health and safety risks.
“They need protection from sexual harassment, discrimination and unfair dismissal,” she said.
Their drive to unionize began in March when 18 of the strippers who alleged club security guards had repeatedly failed to protect them from threatening and abusive behavior by patrons were kicked out of the club.
The dancers, with the help of Strippers United, a stripper-run nonprofit that defends the rights of strippers, soon began picketing outside Star Garden to protest unsafe working conditions. .
“We picketed for seven and a half months,” Reagan said. “We started picketing every day, then four days a week, and now one day a week. We have become a neighborhood sensation. People honk when they drive by, and we have a huge following on social media.
Speaking in August, the Star Garden dancer ‘Velveeta’ said strippers are in dire need of collective bargaining.
“We were like so many other workers who learned it was not a choice between being abused or quitting,” she said. “With a union, together we can make the necessary improvements in our workplace.”
If North Hollywood strippers do manage to unionize, they won’t be the first.
The San Franciscos Lusty Lady strippers organized the Exotic Dancers Union in 1996 and were affiliated with the Service Employees International Union before that club closed in 2013.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sbsun.com/2022/11/07/employer-challenges-north-hollywood-strippers-vote-to-unionize/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Britain and France in final stages of strait-crossing negotiations
- Sri Lanka Cricket nominates 3-mem panel to Danushka. to investigate
- Manika Batra and Sathiyan achieve record performance in Indian table tennis history
- Howls Moving Castle Fan beautifully cosplays Sophie in a handmade dress
- New Madrid earthquake zone report highlights earthquake insurance gap – InsuranceNewsNet
- PM Modi unveils Indian G20 Presidency logo, theme and website
- Check-in Sharks Early Season Outlook
- Olivia Wilde’s LACMA Gala Cut Includes Sequin Dress and Latex Gloves
- Billie Jean King’s ‘pet peeve’ is Wimbledon’s ‘terrible’ all-white uniform policy
- Boris Johnson’s resignation honors set to cost Brits £559,000 a year | Politics | New
- Dress for Christmas like a pagan
- Stock futures rise slightly ahead of mid-terms