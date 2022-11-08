Pop Star found dead at the scene – Hollywood Life





New details on Aaron CarterThe tragic death of his death appeared in the coroners’ first official report released on Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11:14 a.m. in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, Calif. , according to the report. The official cause of death was not immediately determined. More about Aaron Carter The public information officer at LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Told HollywoodLife in a statement that Aaron was examined on 6/11/2022 and the cause of death was reported. Deferred means that after an autopsy the cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner requests further investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies are returned, the doctor re-evaluates the case and determines the cause of death. HollywoodLife got more EXCLUSIVE information about the I Want Candy hitmakers passing from a source close to Aaron. Aaron spoke to his PR team early [that] Morning. They found out he was dead at 11 a.m. when they got a call from family, the insider shared. They revealed that Aaron’s fiancée Melanie Martin found him unconscious in the bathtub and alerted the cops and his family. He was so hopeful the past few weeks, the source also said of Aaron, who struggled with addiction and struggled with mental health for years. He was fighting for his life and doing very well. He had plans. He loved his new role as a father. He’s been in a good position the last few days. Aaron really wanted to recover and he was trying so hard for the past two weeks. This is so beyond tragic, the insider added. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Since his death Aaron has been remembered by so many including his older brother Nick Carter. Nick took to Instagram to pay tribute to his younger brother with a heartbreaking message. He also honored Aaron during the street boys concert at the O2 arena in London on November 6th. Melanie, who shared her 11-month-old son Prince with Aaron, paid tribute to her late fiancé with a message about her instagram story where she reflected on the simple life they had together. Aaron had been open about his addiction issues and specifically pill abuse. He sought professional help for rehab in 2017 and returned almost immediately due to a relapse. Aaron has gone to rehab three more times, most recently in September 2022 in a bid to regain custody of his son. Beyond his addictions, Aaron also struggled with his mental health and took medication for his multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia and acute anxiety. Related link Related: Aaron Carters Siblings: Everything You Need to Know About His 7 Siblings After His Death Aaron died ten years after the death of his sister Leslie Carter. Leslie died of an overdose in January 2012. Aaron later accused his sister Leslie of raping him when he didn’t take his bipolar medication in a shocking Twitter rant in 2019.

