12 Questions with West Hollywood City Council Candidate Steve Martin

Three city council seats will be decided in the next general municipal election, to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. We asked West Hollywood City Council candidates 12 questions as we got to work the day before Election Day . Below is board member candidate Steve Martin.

West Hollywood City Council looks like a miserable job. Why the hell do you want it?

Having served earlier, I know the job can seem thankless, but it depends on what you are looking for in the position. If you just need an ego boost, I suggest you get a dog. I have found my time on the Board to be one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. It’s not often you get the privilege of making a difference and the work brought out my creative instincts. As a family law attorney, I deal with conflicts every day and part of my professional job is to find creative solutions.

How are you feeling right now one day before election day?

I feel really good. I have experienced such great support from friends and neighbors in this race. So we’re cautiously optimistic about Election Day.

What does your family think of your candidacy for public office?

My husband is always a little cynical but he always comes back.

How was the election campaign for you?

The campaign trial was welcoming. People want to be heard and my governance philosophy is that you have to listen to be an effective leader.

5. Did you learn anything new about the city and its people during your meetings and greetings?

The City is going through a demographic transition. He becomes younger, richer. On the other hand, people move here, especially young people, to experience West Hollywood, its diversity, freedom of thought, and forward-looking lifestyle. It makes me proud that newcomers want to embrace the perspective that made West Hollywood unique in the first place. It also reminds me that West Hollywood is constantly evolving and change is a constant.

Who do you think is Steve Martin’s voter?

My base is quite broad considering I’ve been there from the start and have made contact with neighborhood leaders and businesses on a range of issues over the years. I fought to protect tenants, I fought against large-scale development, to enact term limits, and I was never afraid to call the town hall for their bullshit. I think people have embraced my independence and challenged the complacent status quo. I ask loudly

questions, but I’m not afraid to change my mind when I can’t support a position based on facts. You need to remove your ego from the decision-making equation. The residents I have worked with know my strengths, as well as my weaknesses, so there is a level of confidence in my ability to lead.

What was the hardest thing about running a campaign in 2022?

Self-proclaimed power brokers have hijacked local democracy. The Chamber of Commerce, Unite Here Local 11 and the powerful land use lobbyists who have all tried to impose their will on the community in this election. All insisted that my candidacy was irrelevant and underfunded, pushing a self-serving narrative that without big money or powerful patrons, you can’t win in West Hollywood. We’ll see.

8. Is this campaign different from your previous campaigns?

People view this race as a battle for the soul of the city. Residents who agreed to intervene, help and contribute to my campaign. Although I have always had volunteers, this time around I have some truly remarkable people who have relieved me of a huge burden. They have dedicated hundreds of hours to allow me to do what I do best, interact with constituents.

What would that mean to you personally if you were elected to the West Hollywood City Council?

There is always some self-validation in these elections. But I appreciate that people pointed to my years of going to meetings and being involved in tough city issues as the reason they were voting for me. It’s kind of bringing the lonely voice out into the desert and becoming the people’s voice in town hall.I will not forget that it was the inhabitants, and not the promoters, who nominated me.

What is your strategy for working with anyone on the board in 2023?

I’m going to take some time to get an idea of ​​the lay of the land. Given the dysfunction at City Hall, I want to stop the behind-the-scenes bullying of staff by council members and keep the process open. It is also clear that once this race is over, the race for 2024 begins. In some minds, it has already begun. But in the meantime, my job is to forge consensus when we can. City Hall is in crisis, and it could easily fall into complete dysfunction, so I have to be accountable for how I approach governance.

Where will you party on election night when the numbers roll in?

On election night, we’ll be in the Rainbow District congratulating all of the candidates on their tough campaigns.

What message do you want to send to the undecided voter as we enter the wire?

The City is very divided and I bring adult credibility to the town hall. I have not been afraid to show up at city council meetings to oppose sheriff cuts and other issues important to our safety and quality of life.I have support the length of the city and my support goes beyond demographic differences. I will always be independent because I don’t take money from developers and I’m not beholden to special interests.I am not positioning myself to run for senior positions.We don’t need to look back or embrace discredited leadership.My only goal is to serve and bring some common sense and stability to the town hall.

For more on West Hollywood nominee Steve Martin, visit martin4weho.com.