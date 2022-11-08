Doris Grumbach, versatile novelist and literary critic, dies at 104

Doris Grumbach, a high-profile author and literary critic who has written about love, sex, religion and aging, has explored gay and lesbian themes in her novels and has won critical acclaim for her humorous memoir and simple on the frustrations of old age. Nov. 4 at a retirement community in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. She was 104 years old.

Ms Grumbach was fond of noting that she was one of the few people to survive the coronavirus pandemic and the 1918 flu pandemic, which spread as a child. No one else has had these kinds of experiences, the president should put me on some sort of task force, she joked with her daughter Barbara Wheeler, who confirmed the death but did not name of cause.

A versatile writer and observer with a voice that is alternately graceful and cantankerous, Ms Grumbach has published seven novels, six memoirs, a children’s book and a biography by author Mary McCarthy to a shelf full of books, although she started late .

Her first published work, a novel called The Spoil of the Flowers (1962), came out the year she turned 44, and it would take her another 17 years to gain attention as a novelist for Chamber Music. (1979), billed as the memoirs of a famous 90-year-old widowed composer.

Loosely based on the lives of composer Edward MacDowell and his wife, Marian, the novel tells the story of an unsatisfying marriage, a fatal case of syphilis, and a lesbian relationship that provided extraordinary end-of-life comfort. . Book Review for The New York Times, John Leonard wrote that Ms. Grumbach handles incendiary materials with such cool authority, such metronomic precision, such discretion care that the effect of prose is subversive.

I am tempted, he added, to say that the book is all bone; instead, they are all gut and nerve strings and each vibrates.

As well as writing novels and memoirs, Ms. Grumbach has taught English literature and worked as a literary critic, contributing to publications such as The Times, Saturday Review and Commonweal. She was also a New Republic literary editor for two years in the 1970s, a book reviewer for NPRs Morning Edition and PBSs The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour, and co-owner of a Washington bookstore, Wayward Books, with her close partner. of five decades, Sybil Hillman Pike.

But Ms Grumbach was perhaps best known for her novels, which examined the triumphs and frustrations of women struggling to assert their independence and traversing the confines of a cold marriage, an exploitative business world or an intolerant society. to lesbian relationships.

Many of his characters were drawn from real people: The Missing Person (1981) chronicled the rise and fall of a movie star reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe; The Ladies (1984) is inspired by the romantic relationship between two aristocrats in 18th century Ireland; and The Magicians Girl (1987) featured a Diane Arbus-style photographer and a Sylvia Plath-inspired poet.

I write fiction to make sense of the world I have known in my eighty-two years of life, Ms. Grumbach told the landmark book Contemporary Novelists in 2000. I use people I’ve known, those I thought might have existed, and myself, as I imagine myself to have been or to be, as characters. There is no lesson in any of these seven novels, except the lesson that life is infinitely varied, characters (people) are never typical, and location/setting is always filtered by vagaries. of memory.

In her 70s, Ms. Grumbach began to focus on the hardships and disappointments of aging. His early memoir, Coming Into the End Zone (1991), also allowed him to come to terms with the loss of writers, editors and other friends who were dying of AIDS and to commemorate their lives in writing.

She had never seen herself as a major talent, she told Publishers Weekly, more like a second-string writer and critic who made some waves but not a big splash and it was appalling to see herself live while others died prematurely.

I think writing is a healing act, she added. It’s a kind of exorcism, to put into words and symbols this almost inexpressible anguish. That’s why I started, to try to appease despair.

The eldest of two children, Doris Muriel Isaac was born in Manhattan July 12, 1918. His father sold men’s clothing, and his mother was a housewife.

According to the biographical information of the new york public library, which holds its archives. By the time she graduated from her all-girls Manhattan public school, she said, she had racked up the most unexplained absences in Julia Richman High School’s records.

Mrs. Grumbach received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1939 from New York University and a master’s degree in medieval literature from Cornell University in 1940. The following year she married Leonard Grumbach, another Cornell student who was preparing a doctorate in neurophysiology.

They moved to New York, where Ms. Grumbach wrote subtitles for Hollywood films that were distributed overseas and worked as a proofreader for Mademoiselle magazine. As part of her job, she has written captions that accompany photos of underwear. She was fired after declaring that a belt would make you look really weird.

During World War II, Ms. Grumbach served as an officer in the WAVES, the female branch of the Naval Reserve. She and her husband later settled in the Albany, NY area, where he taught at a medical school and she taught English at a girls’ prep school, then at the College of Saint Rose, a Catholic school. .

Raised in a mostly non-practicing Jewish family, she became a Catholic in the late 1940s. She wrote her first articles for Catholic publications before adopting a secular spirituality, her daughter says, as part of a religious journey. which she recounted in memoirs including The Presence of Absence (1998).

Mrs. Grumbach was first noted for her biography of McCarthy, The Company She Kept (1967), which was drawn in part from interviews she conducted with the author at McCarthy’s in Paris. The book argued that McCarthys’ fiction was essentially autobiographical, a premise that infuriated the subject, who saw the galleys and threatened to sue Ms Grumbach until she agreed to minor deletions, a few revisions, a little paraphrase here and there. , according to an essay by Ms. Grumbach. Grumbach wrote for the Times.

After Ms. Grumbach’s marriage ended in divorce in 1972, she moved to Washington with Pike and taught at American University. She and her partner started Wayward Books in the basement of their home in the Barnaby Woods neighborhood, then moved the shop to a two-story building near Eastern Market, despite the objections of friends who insisted the Capitol Hill people never read. The store sold used and moderately rare books, with a wide selection of feminist, LGBTQ, and African American literature.

In 1990, Mrs. Grumbach and Pike packed up the bookstore as well as their own personal library, which included a 16-volume edition of the Oxford English Dictionary, and moved to a house overlooking a creek in Sargentville, Maine, where they ran the bookstore. until retiring to Pennsylvania in 2008.

Ms. Grumbach’s other books include Fifty Days of Silence (1994), about her attempt to live in solitude, and Life in a Day (1996), about the events of a single day at age 77, which won a Lambda Literary Award. She received the Edition Triangles Bill Whitehead Awardan honor for the body of work of LGBTQ writers, in 2000.

His daughter Jane Emerson died in 2011 and Pike died in 2021. In addition to her daughter Barbara Wheeler, survivors include two other daughters, Elizabeth Cale and Kathryn Grumbach Yarowsky; Pikes four children, Christopher Pike, Susan Pike, Carol Ann Pike Kostecki and Mary Pike Azam; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Ms Grumbach has worked on several unfinished projects over the years, including a biography of author Willa Cather, and said she had little interest in publishing for publishing.