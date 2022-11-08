Lorne Michaels’ son bought a house in Los Angeles – DIRT





Henry Michaels — the eldest son of “Saturday Night Live” creator/producer Lorne Michaels — has purchased an elegant mid-century home in the Nichols Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles. Records show the TV writer’s new residency cost him just under $4.3 million, about $265,000 more than the original listing price. Secluded behind a long gated driveway, on a heavily treed lot spanning almost three-quarters of an acre, the square white stucco structure was built in 1954 and designed by the late Modernist architect. Val Powelson as his personal residence. A contractor-turned-architect who designed single-family homes primarily in the LA and Palm Springs areas, Powelson is probably best known for designing the famed Rancho Mirage. Marantz House. As for Michaels’ newly acquired home, the place was last sold to its current owners more than three decades ago for a whopping $639,000. It has since been completely remodeled and updated in line with Powelson’s original vision, with a curved floating staircase leading to a second-floor expansion featuring a fireside family room, office space and guest kitchen. en-suite bedroom. Fronting an RV park and adjoining carport, the two-story home features four bedrooms and an equal number of bathrooms in nearly 3,700 square feet of light-filled living space and featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls. There are canyon and treetop views, plus a mix of hardwood and tile floors, whitewashed post-and-beam ceilings, and built-in bookshelves throughout. In addition to a spacious living room adorned with a gas fireplace and sliding glass doors opening to an alfresco dining terrace, the main level features a dining area that connects to a galley-style kitchen updated with high end stainless steel appliances and adjacent kitchen. breakfast nook. Elsewhere is a cozy den, plus a main retreat that opens onto a brick patio containing a hot tub. Outside, the private, hedge-lined courtyard is highlighted by a swimming pool surrounded by plenty of ideal spots for lounging and entertaining, as well as a boulder-stacked waterfall and a fish pond created by Powelson himself. . The property is also minutes from the Runyon Canyon trails.

