Who is Mae Martin? The comedian and actor accompanied Elliot Page on the red carpet





Actor Elliot Page stepped out Saturday night alongside comedian and actor Mae Martin, who called Page “My King,” to attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. The Canadian comedian, actor and screenwriter, who uses his pronouns, is best known for his stand-up routines, acting in The stewardess, and write and star in the TV series Feel good. They received their first Canadian Comedy Award nomination at age 15 and have since won for writing on the sketch comedy series The Baroness Von Sketch Show. They have also been featured in the Netflix series, comedians of the world. It is unknown if they are involved in a romantic relationship or just friends. But many social media users speculated about their status after Martin shared a series of photos of them and Page on their Instagram, writing, “My king @elliotpage took me out” with a heart emoji. The Umbrella Academy The Page star wore a black tuxedo and took photos alongside Martin on the purple carpet at Saturday night’s event, also sharing photos of the two on her Instagram account on Monday. Page wrote in the caption: “Thank you @gucci to have me and @hooraymae at @lacma‘s Art+Film Gala.” Martin also retweeted a video of the two that was posted by user Shahryar Sultan, which showed them taking photos on the mat, and Martin tweeted“Brothers being brothers.” Several celebrities have commented on the pair on Martin’s Instagram, including actor Jameela Jamil, who wrote “Oh my god, so hot,” and author Emma Gannon, who commented, “This is so delicious.” “I can’t handle this pic,” musician Halsey wrote. Author Poorna Bell commented, “Absolutely beautiful you two” with a heart-eyed emoji. Other Page and Martin fans shared their love for the actors on social media. “No thoughts, just Mae Martin and Elliot Page (yes I’m still here)” user wrotetweeting photos from Saturday’s event. While their official relationship status is unconfirmed, another user wrote, “Sorry Mae Martin and Elliot Page, dating is the only thing I’ll think about for the [next] a few weeks.” sorry mae martin and elliot page dating is the only thing i will think about for a few weeks — spooky wirt (@Thoughtsabout) November 7, 2022 Page, who came out as transgender in December 2020, has remained fairly quiet on the dating front since announcing his divorce from Emma Portner after three years of marriage. In a joint statement in January 2021, Page and Portner said, “After careful consideration and consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We respect each other the most and remain close friends.” Page has also stayed fairly out of the spotlight, save for a few rare social media appearances. However, earlier this year, Page took to the Oscars stage with his Juno co-stars Jennifer Garner and JK Simmons to present the Writing Award (Original Screenplay), letting fans express their love for it. “Damn, Elliott Page is so handsome” wrote activist Charlotte Clymer, former press secretary for the Rapid Response Human Rights Campaign on Twitter in March. “It’s a great tuxedo.” Newsweek contacted reps for Martin and Page for additional comment.

