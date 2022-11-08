Jimmy Kimmel will host the show on ABC – The Hollywood Reporter

Jimmy Kimmel returns to the Oscars stage.

The ABC late night host has signed on to host the 95th Academy Awards, marking his third time in the role.

The announcement follows the September 17 revelation that awards veterans Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will produce the ceremony. Their hiring marked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ commitment to bringing back producers with “live television expertise” to the helm, one of many goals the newly hired CEO of the Academy, Bill Kramer, had shared in an August call with reporters. (The 2021 and 2022 TV shows were produced by director Steven Soderbergh and film producer Will Packer, respectively.) Molly McNearney, Kimmel’s wife and Jimmy Kimmel Live! longtime co-writer and executive producer, will also executive produce the 95th Academy Awards.

“We are thrilled to have Jimmy pull off his hat trick on this world stage,” Weiss and Kirshner said in a joint statement. “We know he’ll be funny and up for anything!”

The big show is set to take place on March 12, 2023 and will face considerable ratings pressure. The final round, which was hosted by the trio of Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, drew nearly 17 million viewers, which was significantly up from the previous year, a reduced television broadcast and without a host, but still lagging behind in recent years. by a wide margin. In fact, it was the second lowest-rated Oscars TV show of all time, not lost on the Academy or its host network, ABC. Of course, the 2022 show will be widely remembered for its controversial decision to pre-record and air an edited presentation of eight awards and for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock – much like Kimmel’s first foray as host. is often remembered for “Envelope-porte”, when La La Land was announced as the Best Picture Oscar winner before it became obvious Moonlight actually won.

In September, Kramer and Janet Yang, the Academy’s newly elected president, hosted an all-members meeting where past and present shows were discussed. “Through our recent membership survey, we learned from our Academy members that they didn’t like the 94th Oscars,” Kramer admitted to the members, prompting laughs. “He had a 20% positivity rating of Academy members, compared to 61% for the 92nd; only 2% liked the fan favorite; only 17% approved of pre-recorded rewards; and fewer Academy members watch the full show — 67% for 92nd, 59% for 94th. He promised to address their concerns, noting that the Academy, in discussions with ABC, had pledged to “honor all on-air crafts and disciplines” during the Oscars telecast, garnering big applause in the room.

“Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films at our 95th Academy Awards. His love of movies, his expertise in live television and his ability to connect with our global audience will create an unforgettable experience for our million viewers worldwide,” Kramer and Yang noted in another joint statement. “With the fresh perspective and masterful guidance of Kimmel, Weiss, and Kirshner, the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of cinema and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers.”

News of Kimmel’s appointment comes a month and a half after ABC announced that the JImmy Kimmel Live! the host had signed a further three-year extension, which will see the show into its 23rd season. During her long tenure, Kimmel has proven to be an increasingly valuable asset to ABC and its parent Disney, well beyond her nightly television hours. In addition to having hosted the Oscars twice before, he has hosted the Emmys several times and appears at the company’s initial pitch every year, where he confuses his network and competitors. He has also produced and directed additional shows for the network, including the recent Emmy nominee Live in front of a studio audience with Norman Lear.

“Jimmy Kimmel’s return to host the Oscars is a dream come true. As we see every night on his own show, Jimmy can handle it all with heart and humor, and we know he will provide the laughs and moments of party that define the Oscars,” noted Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Broadcast Originals. “We love being home to Hollywood’s biggest night and can’t wait to wear a toast to this year’s filmmaking and storytelling success.”

In the past, Kimmel has called hosting the Oscars “a culmination of [his] career.” Making the announcement in early November — as opposed to mid-February, when the 2022 hosts were revealed — ensures he and his producers will have plenty of time to prepare. On that August call With reporters, Kramer acknowledged that the Academy would also benefit from hiring its broadcast producers and hosts earlier than in years past, and locking them in for multi-year commitments so new people don’t have to learn the trades. from scratch every year. It’s unclear whether Weiss and Kirshner or Kimmel signed on for more than a year.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for the third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel joked. “Anyway, I’m grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone said no.”