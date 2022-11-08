Lindsay Lohan Recalls Sharing ‘So Many’ Memories With Aaron Carter: ‘Rest In Peace'[EXCLUSIVE]





Lindsay Lohan remembers the late Aaron Carter. Just days after the singer passed away at the age of 34, Lindsay recalled sharing so many memories with him during an interview with Access Hollywood. So many (memories) of when I was so young, just that time in my life and my prayers go out to his family and may he rest in peace and God bless you, she told Access Hollywoods Kit Hoover during his interview to promote his new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas Lindsay also noted that it had been a long time since the two last spoke. The couple, who shot to fame as child stars, dated shortly after Aaron and Hilary Duff split. In 2005, Aaron recalled how things started between the two during an interview on The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch, sharing at the time I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday. I was dating her for about a year and a half, and then I got a little bored, so I went and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay. Then I didn’t want to do this anymore, so I came back with Hilary. It was long reported that Lindsay and Aaron dated between January 2002 and April 2003. The Mean Girls actress told People that Aaron and I were friends. It’s my past. It was a few months ago, you know. He’s a cool guy. We are friends. Hilary is a pretty girl. I wish him the best. Following news of Aarons passing, Hilary also paid tribute to the I Want Candy singer. To Aaron, I am deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and you had to struggle in front of the whole world. You had an absolutely effervescent charm, my teenager loved you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy, the former Disney star shared on Instagram. A representative for Aaron confirmed to NBC News that the singer died Saturday at his home in California. We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today, his representative said in a statement. At this time, his cause of death is under investigation. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information as it becomes available. We cannot express the outpouring of love that is happening. Aaron, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, shot to fame at a young age when he released his self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was just 9 years old. His latest album, Love, was released in 2018. Aaron is survived by his son, whom he and ex-fiancée Melanie Martin welcomed in November 2021. He is also survived by his twin sister Angel, sister Bobbie Jean and brother Nick.

