THE KESSLER COLLECTION LAUNCHES A CONTEST WITH BILLBOARD AT TIMES SQUARE TO DISCOVER THE NEXT GREAT ARTIST | Entertainment





ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Kessler Collection, a portfolio of boutique hotels created with passion and inspired by art, is hosting a five-week competition called The Next Original to discover the next great artist. Today, a notice board inviting up-and-coming artists to submit their work for consideration went live in Times Square to mark the official launch of the competition. The billboard, which contains a QR code to direct viewers to the contest page, will be live until December 10, the closing date for submissions. To enter the contest, artists are invited to submit five original works of art along with a short biography about themselves. After submissions close, a panel of prestigious judges led by Richard C. Kessler will review the submissions and select an artist to award the grand prize. The chosen winner’s artwork will hang in Times Square for millions of visitors to view during the busiest time of the year, New Year’s Eve. Additionally, the artist will benefit from a partnership with one year with the Grand Bohemian Gallery to exhibit his art in the new properties of the Kessler Collection and to sell prints of the winning work in the Grand Bohemian Galleries. “The Kessler Collection is constantly looking for new opportunities to inspire and be inspired and there’s no better way to do that than by helping to amplify the vision of our emerging artists,” said Richard C. Kessler , President and CEO of The Kessler. Collection. “We are excited to find the next original artist and honor their imagination and creativity in a unique and unforgettable way.” Launched by Kessler, the Grand Bohemian Gallery is located in most hotels and features works by local, regional, world-renowned and Kessler Signature artists. These visually stimulating art galleries are among the destinations’ best-kept secrets, with something for everyone, from paintings and sculptures to handbags and jewelry. Rare and original works of art are displayed in the impressive galleries, as well as throughout the hotels, ranging from oil paintings, glass, wood, contemporary jewelry, bronze sculptures and unique gifts. To find out more or to try to become The Next Original, visit www.thenextoriginal.com. For more information on the Kessler collection, visit www.kesslercollection.com. About the Kessler Collection The Kesler Collection The portfolio of boutique hotels created with passion and inspired by art offers chic design, luxurious accommodations, an enriching ambience and intuitive service. Whether you’re visiting properties in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, or South Carolina, each hotel’s exquisite art, music, and cultural influences are deliberately accessible. Designed to inspire mystique and encourage unforgettable experiences, Kessler guests are immersed in bohemian luxury redefined, from a cutting-edge downtown icon to a premier luxury lodge, Savannah’s entertainment destination and a elite ski lodge. The Kessler Collection was the founding member of the Marriott Autograph Collection, introduced with seven Autograph Collection branded hotels. Each property is a bold, original hotel carefully created with style and an eye for the individualistic traveler. For more information on the Kessler collection, please visit kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312. FOR MORE MEDIA INFORMATION: THE ZIMMERMAN AGENCY 850.668.2222 [email protected] Show original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-kessler-collection-launches-contest-with-billboard-in-times-square-to-discover-next-great-artist-301670789.html SOURCE The Kessler Collection

