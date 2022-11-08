Another Bollywood Biggie targets Tollywood in a big way





Bollywood movie “Bhediya” is dubbed in Telugu and released by Allu Arvind. Already Geetha Arts has released the trailer for the Telugu version of the Bhediya-Todelu movie on their channel, and now they are preparing to step up the promotions. We learn that the two stars of the film, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, are learning the Telugu version of the published melodic song from the film Apna Bana Le, which goes through the lyrics Chilipi Varaale Ivvu, and they will sing it live on the stage during a special event to be held soon in Hyderabad. Earlier, Alia Bhatt also did a similar feat by singing the song of Telugu version of Brahmastra during movie promotions here, and these videos have really gone viral in Telugu circuits. With more and more Bollywood stars playing couples on screen, getting ready to sing songs in Telugu, needless to say, Hindi Film Circuits is now focusing more on the Telugu box office. And with Allu Arvind supporting this movies release, they say Varun and Kriti will engage in more promotions now, also attending different press meetings in Hyderabad, Vizag and Vijayawada. That too with the comedy horror movies with Hollywood range visual effects already making its statement with the trailer, the movie producers are hoping that the movie will surely become a blockbuster like Kantara and KGF. If this happens, for the first time, a Bollywood movie will score big at the Telugu box office, thus making the scores even. Although our films like Bahubali and RRR did well there, their films did not do well at the box office here. Let’s see what happens. Tags Bhediya Thodelu Thodelu Telugu Varun Dhawan Thodelu

