Ex-Disney star Zendaya rocked Hollywood with a $300,000 paycheck for a 7-minute role





Since her breakout role on Disneys Shake It Up, Zendaya Colemans fame has skyrocketed. Since her first appearance as a teenager, her performances have seen her transform into a Hollywood star. The actress has become a beloved and popular face in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films such as Spider-Man and Dune. Not only that, but the young actress has become a true fashion icon. After years in the spotlight, Zendaya has upped her wardrobe by working with top fashion brands like Valentino, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger and Versace. From 2022 Huge Zendayas net value is estimated at $20 million. But how did she go from a Disney star to one of the most influential actresses of the current generation? Zendaya's breakthrough role on Disney Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Images Zendaya was just 14 when she was cast as Rocky Blue on Disney Channel's Shake It Up. It also featured Bella Thorne who played CeCe Jones. The show ran for three seasons and focused on the story of two teenagers who were fulfilling their dream of becoming professional dancers. We see the characters land a role as dancers on a local show, Shake It Up, Chicago. A year before the network announced the end of Shake It Up, Zendaya and Bella coincided for a TV movie, titled Frenemies. After completing her journey as a Disney star, the actress entered dance competitions, such as Dancing With The Stars where she found herself a finalist. From 2015 to 2018, Zendaya returned to Disney Channel for the lead role of an undercover spy, KC Cooper, for the comedy series, KC Undercover. Advance in Hollywood Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images Zendaya left the Disney Channel franchise at the age of 21. Acquiring a strong fandom, the actress focused more on portraying more mature roles. His first major role came in 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming and then The Greatest Showman. Both films were successful at the box office, and the actress' fame skyrocketed. After years of fans speculating about how Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, and Zendaya were a couple, the two announced their romance in 2021. However, they prefer to keep the relationship off-camera and out of the spotlight. Her involvement and portrayal as Rue Bennet in HBO's hit series Euphoria propelled her to new heights of fame. In 2021, she joins the star-studded cast of sci-fi film Dune as Chani and takes on the lead role in the romantic drama, Malcolm & Marie. $300,000 paycheck for a seven-minute appearance in Dune Despite Zendayas' character, Chani, having little airtime compared to the film's other stars, the star would still have received a decent salary for Dune. Fans claim she's on screen for a total of seven minutes, despite Zendaya appearing in Dune posters, trailers, and events. For four working days, Show biz galore said his salary was $300,000. The information has not yet been confirmed by the star herself or the production team. But that's not the last time fans will see Chani. Zendaya is set to reprise the role in the sequel, which is slated for release in 2023. Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to representatives for Zendayas for comment.

