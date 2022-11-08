Entertainment
All the most expensive things belonging to Gauri Khan, the first lady of Bollywood
Gauri Khan and luxury are synonymous, which means you can expect his net worth to be, well, significant.
From designing ultra luxurious spaces for Ambanis and other celebrities to collaborating with Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren, the first lady of Bollywood has a slew of accomplishments to her credit. With such laurels, it’s only natural that his net worth is something to brag about. The ace interior designer is a name to be reckoned with in the world of art and architecture and is an expert in the field.
With an estimated net worth of Rs 1,600 crore (around S$274 million) according to reports, Gauri Khan is perhaps one of the wealthiest among Bollywood star wives. According to reports, a hoard of ultra-expensive items contribute to his huge fortune. From owning Gauri Khan Designs, a high-end interior design company to having a large assortment of Christian Louboutin shoes, these are some of the great assets owned by Gauri Khan.
Find out Gauri Khans net worth and some of the most expensive things she owns
Ornate Properties
Manate
Well, nothing beats his house, the residence which is the abode of Khans Mannat in Mumbais Bandstand. Gauri shares the lavish beachfront mansion with her husband and actor Shah Rukh Khan which is worth more than Rs 200 crores (around S$34.3 million). It was with Mannat that Gauri embarked on this interior decoration which is now her profession. Mannat has decorated with taste and minimalist design five bedrooms, an office, a private theater, a fully equipped gym, a library among many other spaces.
Villa in Palm Jumeirah
Apart from this, the Khans have another villa based in Dubai. Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan received this generous gift from Nakheel developers. With 7,000 square feet, the villa would cost around 24 crore rupees (about 4.1 million Singapore dollars). Notably, the interiors of this lavish mansion were also done by Gauri herself.
Vacation home in Alibaug
Worth Rs 15 crore (around S$2.6 million), Gauri Khan and SRK own this property nestled in nature on the outskirts of Mumbai.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markles net worth: Netflix deal, Santa Barbara house, and more
dehli house
Since Gauri and Shah Rukh are both from Delhi, the house in the capital means a lot more to them than any other property. Located in the posh lanes of Panchsheel Park, South Delhi, this posh bungalow has been listed on vacation rental platform, Airbnb. So if you want a taste of luxury and how the Khans live, you can.
Apart from that, SRK and Gauri own a lavish villa in Los Angeles and another luxurious apartment in London which we occasionally catch glimpses of on the Khan family’s Instagram handles.
Drawings by Gauri Khan
It is one of the most popular interior design firms and is worth more than Rs 150 crore (about S$25.7 million). From the design of Antilia’s lounge bar to the Alia Bhatts vanity, Gauri Khan has crafted ultra-luxurious spaces. Her portfolio boasts of the most chosen celebrities and designers for whom she has come up with stylish and most chosen ideas. In fact, she also takes interior design classes. You can search for courses related to the same here.
Luxury car
Just like her husband, Gauri is also a car enthusiast. She is a proud owner of a Bentley Continental GT which is worth Rs. 2.25 crores (about S$385,000).
How much are the cast members of Dubai Bling really worth and who is the richest?
Red Chilli Entertainment
Gauri Khan co-owns production company Red Chillies Entertainment with Shah Rukh Khan. Red Chillies Entertainment is one of the leading production houses in India. He produced films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, My Name is Khan, Ra. One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Diwale and Raees to name a few. Its annual turnover is close to Rs 500 crore (around S$85.6 million).
Brand endorsements/partnerships
Gauri Khan has collaborated with several high-end brands and names. She recently partnered with TataCliq Luxury. A few months ago, she presented the magnificent collection of the luxury workshop Zoyas, Beyond A Boundless Journey. She was also part of Bonito Designs. Gauri Khan was also the brand ambassador for leading luxury real estate conglomerate, ACE Group and TISVA.
All images: Courtesy of gaurikhan/Instagram
The post office All the most expensive things belonging to Gauri Khan, the first lady of Bollywood appeared first on lifestyle asia singapore.
|
Sources
https://sg.style.yahoo.com/most-expensive-things-owned-gauri-020000613.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
