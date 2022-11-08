Spire Entertainment Chief Steps Down After Omega X Abuse Allegations





The Spire Entertainment executive has quit after allegations she abused members of Omega X, a boy band under her management, the agency said Monday. The announcement was posted on the official Omega X fan cafe. We deeply feel all responsibility for this incident, the agency said. The boss of our firm, who caused disgrace during the boy band tour, voluntarily resigned. Last month, controversy erupted online when a recording was uploaded to Twitter by a fan. The recording featured a female voice, believed to be the head of Spire Entertainment. The female voice is heard shouting in Korean, Who do you think you are? and you, get up. A male voice also says, “We are one step away from collapse.” A thud can be heard, followed by someone crying. The recording was reportedly taken by an Omega X fan, who claims to have witnessed the incident. She added that a female staff member pushed and hit the limbs. As the controversy spread online, Spire Entertainment released a statement last month to address the issue. The situation arose after the band wrapped up their month-long tour from Guadalajara, Mexico on September 16 to Los Angeles, United States on October 22 and had dinner, the statement said. The members and the agency were talking about their next path now that the tour is over, and how hard they’ve worked so far, the statement continued. Then they started talking about the things they were upset about each other, which caused them to get emotional and raise their voices. The discussion continued after dinner, and they resolved any misunderstandings. They ended the conversation agreeing to be more considerate of each other and move on. We sincerely apologize for showing an unpleasant scene. The agency did not respond to allegations of physical altercations. The resignation of the agency heads comes two weeks after the statement of apology. Omega X debuted under Spire in June 2021 and released songs such as Vamos (2021), Love Me Like (2022) and Play Dumb (2022). BY HALEY Yang [[email protected]]

