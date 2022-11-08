Fire at Iliad bookstore in North Hollywood followed by outpouring of support from customers and neighbors





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The owner of a beloved bookstore in North Hollywood has received an outpouring of support from customers and neighbors in recent days. The future of La Librairie Iliade was in danger following a fire on Thursday evening. “I feel better today. The smell, you can still smell it a bit in the room here. But hopefully it didn’t ruin the books,” owner Dan Weinstein told Eyewitness News on Monday. afternoon. While the flames did not go beyond the metal door, the smoke which penetrated the pages of the books threatened to make them unsaleable. “Luckily the firefighters blew out what they could that night. They had a good hour with the ventilators, which really saved the inventory, I think,” Weinstein said. After a witness called, firefighters found a burning stack of books outside and extinguished the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Weinstein regularly leaves the pile of books to give away. “They told me if they hadn’t been there when they were there, if it hadn’t been for a few minutes, the whole place would have been swallowed up. So, I feel so blessed,” did he declare. Weinstein, who opened the bookstore more than 30 years ago, expresses his deep gratitude to those who donated to his business, dropped off kind notes and even cat food for his pets. “It was five times what we asked for, what they contributed. It’s just an outpouring,” he said. “I feel really loved by the community. So, I don’t really know why anyone would do that.” When he opened his first store in the late 80s, he had the idea to call it “Iliad” because there was an “Odyssey” video store nearby. He said flyers were posted outside his business the night of the fire. “It’s nothing really threatening, but I think someone wanted their program published, basic conspiracies, I think it is,” he said. At this time, Weinstein does not believe he has been targeted over his identity. He wonders if it could be linked to a series of arson attacks in North Hollywood. Two people were arrested and one person was arrested and charged in connection with these cases in late October. According to county records, the suspect remains in custody. For now, Weinstein is grateful that his two cats who were inside at the time of the fire are fine. His love for literature runs in the family. Weinstein’s relatives had owned bookstores in Southern California since the 1970s, a tradition he is grateful to carry on. “I can’t even express how grateful I am that people have supported me the way they have, both with their well wishes, their donations and their book donations,” he said. . “Thank you all. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

