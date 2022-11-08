Zeenat Aman wows fans with new set photos: ‘Favorite diva of all time’ | Bollywood

Zeenat Aman made his Bollywood debut with the 1971 film Hulchul. The veteran actor, who recently completed work on two web series, was seen posing with actor Akanksha Puri, who was seen in the reality show, Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. Akanksha has shared new photos of herself with Zeenat during a shoot, leaving fans of the veteran actor in awe of her look. Many left comments like wow and beautiful on Zeenat’s photos. Read also : Zeenat Aman says she was accepted by audiences even when playing a drug addict

On Sunday, Akanksha took to Instagram to share two photos of herself standing behind Zeenat Aman, who sat in a chair, as they posed for the camera. Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, Feeling blessed to share the screen with the most beautiful, charming and charismatic personality ever. Totally bewitched by your evergreen beauty Zeenat Aman maam. Fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Zeenat wore black sunglasses with a silver and white outfit. She also wore pearl necklaces and displayed silver hair. Akanksha was seen in a blue outfit. Reacting to the look of Zeenats, a fan commented on the photos, the favorite diva of all time. Another wrote, Evergreen charming diva. Praising both women, one fan wrote, Two strong personalities in one frame. Another comment read, Best photos of the day. Some fans have also said they can’t wait to see the veteran actor back on the big screen.

Zeenat Aman was the first South Asian woman to win the Miss Asia-Pacific title in 1970. At age 20, she starred in her third film, which became her first hit Dev Anand’s Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971) . Zeenat is known for starring in such iconic songs as Yaadon Ki Baaraat’s Chura Liya (1974) and Qurbani’s Aap Jaisa Koi (1980), among many others. Zeenat was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historical drama Panipat in 2019.

Akanksha is known for playing Goddess Parvati in the TV show Vighnaharta Ganesha. She has also worked in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. She was declared the winner of the show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti by singer Mika Singhs earlier this year.