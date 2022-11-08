Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) ​​PT lowered to $4.40





Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME – Get a rating) saw its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group research analysts from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report released to clients and investors on Sunday, Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Awards Performance Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Action opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a leverage ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month minimum of $2.95 and a 12-month maximum of $8.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a growth price-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME – Get a rating) last reported quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15. The company reported EPS of $0.07 for the quarter, meeting analyst consensus estimates of $0.07. The company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the quarter, versus $1.02 billion expected by analysts. Tencent Music Entertainment Group achieved a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post 0.3 EPS for the current year. Institutional entries and exits Want more great investment ideas? Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently increased or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 910.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company worth $67,000 after acquiring 11,947 additional shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares by 15,128.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,371,298 shares of the company valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,293 shares last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding SA increased its equity stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding SA now owns 209,350 shares of the company valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares by 56.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 312,884 shares of the company valued at $1,524,000 after buying 113,417 additional shares last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its equity stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares last quarter. 22.62% of the shares are currently held by institutional investors. About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get a rating) Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke and live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music which allow users to discover and listen to music in a personalized way. and WeSing, which allows users to have fun singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. Read more Get daily news and reviews for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

