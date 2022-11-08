Entertainment
Nikhil Dsouza admits Bollywood offers are drying up: Labels have completely taken over
It’s his 12th year in the music industry, however, singer Nikhil Dsouza admits offers from Bollywood have dried up for him. Over the past two years, Dsouza has only had a handful of releases. Yeah that’s right, he replies when asked if he’s missing any offers from Bollywood.
The scene has inherently changed in Bollywood, Dsouza begins and goes on to explain, Labels have definitely taken over. About nine years ago, these labels started signing singers for themselves. So what started to happen is that only these singers can sing the big song from the movie. The reason being that the label earns a lot from the singers, whatever they do. They own everything, even the live shows which are the main income. Which means if you’re not with the label, there’s little chance you’ll get a great song in the movie. You might find a tertiary song somewhere that isn’t even marketed well. Labels will not promote a song with an artist that is not signed to them.
The Aate Jaate The singer reveals that he has always focused on independent music in order to support his creativity. I stayed unsigned for a specific reason because I do a lot of independent music. I would have to seriously compromise if I signed with a major, so that’s why you don’t hear my voice much. You probably won’t be hearing any great songs from me in movies for a while now unless things change on that front.
Dsouza recently collaborated with Pune-based band Easy Wanderlings for a song and also sang for Saathiya, a track by Akshay Kumars Cuttputli.
