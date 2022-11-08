Alia Bhatt, the granddaughter of Ranbir Kapoor, will become a Bollywood star like her parents? The astrologer makes interesting predictions

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat welcomed a baby girl on November 6, 2022. Fans of Ranbir and Alia are celebrating as families rejoice to now have a new member among them. The little one is going to be the center of attention, no doubt. Ranbir and Alia announced their pregnancy in June. The duo tied the knot in April this year in a close-knit wedding ceremony. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for about 5 years. And now the actor and actress are the proud parents of a baby girl. let’s check it astrological prediction of Ranbir-Alia’s granddaughter.

Personality traits of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s granddaughter

Ever since Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl, it’s been a big trend in the Entertainment News. And the astrological predictions for Alia-Ranbir’s baby are here. Famous and famous astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji has made predictions for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s baby girl. Guruji predicts that it will be ruled by Venus in the next few days. She is Scorpio and will have all the traits of a Scorpio. She will be loyal, honest, ambitious, courageous and determined. However, she will also have traits such as jealousy and stubbornness in her.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post on welcoming a baby girl here:

However, that won’t stop or deter her in life. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s granddaughter will lead a long and healthy life. On the Alia Bhatt front, the new mother is now going to go through some tough times in the first few months. But the beauty of Brahmastra will be able to navigate successfully thanks to her love and affection for her daughter. The little girl will bring prosperity, health and wealth to Alia and Ranbir both in their personal and professional lives.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s granddaughter to lead Bollywood

The astrologer says the baby girl will be like a blessing to Ranbir and Alia. She will lead a blessed life. She will be the lucky charm of the Darlings actress and the Sanju actor. It will make them richer and healthier over time. It’s not that. The astrologer says he can see the little girl leading the Bollywood industry in the future. It will carry on the legacy of the Kapoors and the Bhatt family. The little girl will be daddy’s girl and will look a lot like Ranbir.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, TwitterYoutube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.