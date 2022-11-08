I love Kangana Ranaut, I wanted to do a Haryanvi character like her

Praachi Bohra, who plays Binny on popular TV show ‘Maddam Sir’, said she was inspired by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s character Haryanavi in ’Tanu Weds Manu Returns’.
Bohra also recalled her early years struggling in the entertainment industry and how finally being part of the sitcom was a turning point in her career.
She told IANS: “I idolize Kangana Ranaut, so I’ve always wanted to play a Hariyanvi character, and that really fits my interest too. She’s my dream character; Binny is a tomboyish girl who uses a foul language, just like Kangana’s character.”
Recalling her early years of struggle in the industry, she shared, “My early days were when I didn’t know about this industry, and most of the time I was stuck with auditions, fake meetings, etc.
“I spent a year, maybe a year and a half, wandering from one place to another. Then, I realized that there was no progress yet, so I started to looking for better studios and trying to find where I could get an opportunity. I started out doing cameos and minor roles, then a few tracks and finally landed ‘Maddam Sir’.”
Praachi added, “When I learned the role, I went to audition. Then the day after my audition, I was approached by the producers and they informed me that they wanted to do simulations with me. I was very excited when I went on the set of ‘Maddam Sir’.”
She then shared how she became a part of the show due to her looks and physique.
“I was shocked to see that there were 5-6 strong and suitable girls for the bouncer role, and I had a bit of a bouncer physique. For me, I just had the strength and the good attitude! I guess that’s why I got this part.”
The actress elaborated on her role and said, “The character of Binny is a challenge in itself and I really wanted to do such a strong character for a long time, whether in films or series.
“She’s a very strong and straight character who makes her opinions clear in front of people. She never tries to fake anything or hide anything. She has anger in her, but it’s also a soft-hearted girl who fearlessly fights for others. .
“So it was very difficult for me to play the different flows and shades of emotions that Binny shows. Even now, I’m still trying to improve my acting, tempering Binny’s attitude.”
Talking about comedy shows and their popularity with audiences, she said, “In fact, big sitcoms are rare on TV now, and only a handful of channels have shows that infuse wit into their shows. But I’m thrilled because the design is changing because the audience is also bored with the constant drama of saas-bahu.”
She talked about her future plans and what she’s up to next. “Right now I love my character Binny from ‘Maddam Sir’, and I have a couple of things in mind for my future projects, but I won’t talk about that right now because I just want to focus on my character Binny,” she concluded.