Bollywood Tries Too Hard To Engage Vijay Deverakonda For Brahmastra 2





Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra was perhaps the most anticipated Hindi film of the year. The movie managed to create a lot of buzz for a number of reasons. After garnering a positive box office response, the creators are eager to start working on the sequel, and they have approached stars like Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and famed KGF Yash for the same. Now the latest addition to the roster is Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay Deverakonda for Brahmastra 2 According to Bollywood Hungama, three different stars have been approached to play Dev, the anticipated antagonist of Brahamastra 2. Now, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is eagerly awaiting the rope in Arjun Reddy Vijay Deverakonda’s fame for the same. The source revealed that the Brahmastra franchise is backed by Karan Johars Dharma Productions. Yes, there were three actors who were approached, but now Karan is considering stringing Vijay. The two worked together on Liger and understand how the other person works, so it’s no surprise. The source also added that since Vijay Deverakondas’ Hindi debut film Liger was a major box office flop, Karan Johar wanted to provide a more fruitful opportunity for the southern star. He said Liger didn’t exactly hit the target, but it was a long way off. Both Vijay and Karan are looking to work together on something that is sure to hit the mark and kick off Vijays Bollywood journey. Considering this, trying out the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2 is perfect for Vijay and also plays well for the directors of the film. Capture audiences in all sectors The sources also said: If Vijay signs on to play Dev in Brahmastra 2, the film will have the added bonus of featuring a big name from the South. This will ensure Brahmastra 2 has pan-Indian appeal while capturing audiences across all sectors. Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji, the film featured a cast of highly revered actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

