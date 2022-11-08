Wondering what keeps Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan so fit and healthy? Know it from her





By Soha Ali Khan The public eye still often perceives celebrities as having extravagant lives, amidst 24×7 grandeur and king/queen life. The real picture, however, has an extensive list of do’s and don’ts that are integral to the perks of being moderately famous! Growing up, I was blessed to be surrounded by people who believed that simplicity is the way of life; be it my parents, my grandparents or even my siblings. Everything from what I wear to what I eat or drink has always been an answer to whether I’m comfortable and happy doing it. It not only shaped my way of thinking, but also my way of living. Even now that I have my own family with Kunal and Inaaya, my quickness to opt for the little things has remained. Almonds are my secret weapon Going deeper into the simple lifestyle I live in, almonds have always been one of the most readily available and accessible foods for me. As far as I can remember, my mother gave us the habit of snacking on healthy foods, including almonds. Today, I swear by the same for Inaaya because almonds are a rich source of protein, a nutrient that is not only energy-efficient but also known to help build and maintain muscle mass. It’s also a healthy snack because a handful of almonds can have satiating properties that promote feelings of fullness, which can curb hunger between meals. I am also very careful with the health of Inaayas during monsoons, and almonds being rich in vitamin E, act as an antioxidant and provide protection against infections caused by viruses and bacteria. To strike a balance between filming, promotions and everything else, while taking care of the Inaaya schedule, Almonds also keep me active. Recently, I also came across a study that demonstrated the beneficial role of almonds in helping to reduce skin wrinkles. Who would have thought that a simple food like almonds had so many benefits! Yoga keeps me zen in the middle of all the chaos My next secret is yoga. I prefer to do yoga for at least 30 minutes a day, with an emphasis on breathing exercises to ensure I have a clear nasal passage, thus avoiding any airborne disease. I have been practicing yoga for over 2 decades now and what seemed like a rather daunting task is now entrenched in my daily routine. Yoga has also helped me maintain good posture and makes my skin glow. Drink plenty of water to stay fresh If there’s one thing I never compromise on, it’s my bottle of water and fluids throughout the day. I try to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day. I also drink a glass of fiber-rich vegetable or fruit smoothie. I often top my smoothie with almond slivers to add a crunchy texture. I prefer to drink cucumber water or infuse my water with lemon and mint to refresh myself on the outside. The simple formulas mentioned above have been my mantras for life and I believe in keeping them simple and natural. I’m not only thrilled that you all amazing moms are trying it out, but also introducing them to your kids. Here’s to living a healthy life: naturally! (Soha Ali Khan is a Bollywood actor, fitness enthusiast and author)

