6 Bollywood Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret: From Vignesh-Nayanthara to Richa-Ali

Marriage is one of the most important parts of anyone’s life. It is a life-changing moment and a step towards a new journey. And in India, this sacred moment of life is nothing less than a celebration. Indian weddings are not only the union of two souls but also the unification of two families. Moreover, it is a moment of happiness that is celebrated with friends and family.

When we talk about Indian weddings, we cannot forget to mention celebrities and their dreamers chaadi. Moreover, the superstars don’t forget to share and enjoy their special day with their fans. However, some celebrity couples have married in secret. Here is a curated list of Bollywood celebrity couples who hid their marriage from their fans.

#1. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the loveliest couples in the South Indian film industry. The couple dated for 7 years before getting married on June 9, 2022. But did you know that Vignesh and Nayanthara were actually married for six years? According to reports on Onmanorama.com, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan submitted an affidavit to the Tamil Nadu Health Department claiming that they registered their marriage on paper six years ago. For the uninitiated, the couple opened up in much the same way when controversy surrounding the birth of their sons began to swirl.

For the uninitiated, Vignesh and Nayanthara were blessed with twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam, on October 9, 2022, through surrogacy. However, after the couple announced the arrival of their children, an investigation was opened against them. For the record, commercial surrogacy is prohibited in India. And the criterion is that the surrogate mother must be married and have her own child. According to the latest surrogacy regulation bill, effective from January 25, 2022, the main idea is the prohibition of commercial surrogacy.

#2. Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal are one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples. Their love story began on the set of their movie, foukrey, and they have been a couple for over seven years. It was September 29, 2022, when Richa and Ali announced that they would officially celebrate their union with friends and family. And on October 4, 2022, the couple gave their fans incredible glimpses of their reception in Lucknow.

But the surprising thing about Richa and Ali’s marriage is that they have been married since 2020. Just before their reception in Lucknow, the couple clarified that they had been legally married for 2.5 years. In a statement, Richa and Ali’s spokesperson revealed that the loving couple registered their marriage two and a half years ago, and now they are just celebrating their union with friends and family. The statement could be read as follows:

“This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their marriage. Currently, they are celebrating their union with their friends and family as they previously mentioned on September 29 in their statement.

#3. John Abraham and Priya Runchal

John Abraham is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He made his name in the film industry with his acting stint in films like Satyameva Jayate 2, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Maison Batla, Café Madras, Shooting at Wadala and more. Unlike other celebrities, John keeps his personal life out of the media spotlight. The actor is married to his sweetheart, Priya Runchal, an investment banker by profession.

Talking about his marriages, John got married to Priya in an intimate ceremony and kept his marriage a secret. It was January 3, 2014, when the actor revealed he was married. John had taken to his Twitter account and shared a New Year’s message with his fans. In his post, he had signed as John and Priya Abraham, which clarified that the hunk is no longer single. His message could read as follows:

“Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed 2014! May this year bring you love, good fortune and joy. Love, John and Priya Abraham.”

#4. Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra are one of Tinseltown’s most sought-after couples. After spending a few years as a couple, the very loving couple married on April 21, 2014, in a low-key wedding ceremony in Italy. And the couple is blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Adira.

However, it looks like Rani and Aditya walked down the aisle before the world knew it. For the uninitiated, in 2013 at an event, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha addressed the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress as “Rani Chopra” and shocked the whole nation. In his words:

“Earlier my wife said I missed Aditya Chopra. Jab maine Rani Chopra ka naam liya hai toh zaahir si baat hai ke Aditya ka bhi naam leta.”

#5. Surveen Chawla and Akshay Thakker

Surveen Chawla is one of B-town’s most amazing actresses. She marked her presence in the film industry with her exceptional work. Surveen entertained audiences with movies like Hate Story 2, Decoupled, Desiccated, Sacred Gamesand more.

Talking about her personal life, Surveen got married to her longtime boyfriend, Akshay Thakkar in 2015. But did you know that the actress kept her marriage a secret for two years, and it wasn’t until 2017 that she had revealed that she was not single? Surveen even explained why she kept her marriage a secret. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Surveen even explained why she kept her marriage a secret. She had mentioned:

“Well, I wanted to bust a myth and I wanted to take the time to prepare myself to say it. Being part of this industry, we are conditioned in a certain way. I strongly believe that being married has nothing to do with my profession.”

#6. Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol

Amrit Rao and RJ Anmol are one of the cutest couples in B-town. They often turn heads whenever they make a public appearance. The couple had married on May 15, 2014. Yet, it was not until 2016 when Amrita and Anmol announced it to the world. In an interview with the ETimes, the actress opened up in much the same way and mentioned that she didn’t reveal her marriage because she thought it would hurt her career. In his words:

“We had a secret wedding in 2014 where we only had immediate family members present. At that time, without social media, the world was different. The news of my marriage could have hampered my career prospects , which luckily Anmol understood. However, getting married at the right time was also important, and therefore Anmol came up with the idea of ​​having a secret wedding, and I jumped with excitement at the thought of it. !”

