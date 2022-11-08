‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Meet Namor, Tenoch Huerta

On his first day working on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tenoch Huerta gave an impromptu speech.

Suspended above his colleagues on wires in his pointed ears Namor Regalia, piercings, the shortest of the green shorts, the Mexican actor addressed everyone present to express his thanks and to express his enthusiasm for what the role and the opportunity meant to him.

This is the first superhero of indigenous descent, of Mesoamerican descent, said Huerta, who will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Namor, King of Talokan, in the Black Panther sequel. in theaters Friday. He’s a brown-skinned guy. This ancient culture is in its roots. And he talks like me. We make history. I told them, let’s do something we’re proud of.

If Huertas’ unwavering enthusiasm for Namor and Wakanda Forever is any indication, the Black Panther team did just that.

Tenoch Huerta as Namor, King of Talokan, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Eli Ad/Marvel)

It was crazy from the bottom of my heart, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler said of Huertas’ speech, which caught the attention of everyone working on the stage. He said he wasn’t going to take the opportunity lightly, playing the first Native Latin American hero in the MCU. It was crazy, but at the same time it’s the guy who does it, [and] also the guy who walks around in green underwear jokingly.

Huerta’s playful, down-to-earth charm and gentle wit contrast sharply with the quivering intensity he brings to the role of Namor, the superpowered ruler and protector of an undersea kingdom from an ancient civilization. Maya. What they do share, however, is a fierce passion for their culture and the people in their community.

With his enhanced strength, speed, and ability to fly, Namor is the definition of superhuman. But what drives him, as Wakanda Forever shows, is incredibly human.

He’s a guy trying to protect his family, Huerta said. He protects his culture. He protects his town and the things he loves most: his memory, his legacy, and his legacy. I think everyone, everywhere can understand his motivations.

One of Marvel’s oldest characters, Namor, also known as the Sub-Mariner, made his comic book debut in 1939’s Marvel Comics #1. Half-human, half-Atlantean mutant, l Namor’s commitment to protecting his people has meant he has fought with and against superhero teams like the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four over the years.

We write history, says Tenoch Huerta of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Irvin Rivera / For The Time)

Coogler, who also wrote the screenplay for Wakanda Forever with Joe Robert Cole, describes the Namor comic as a very magnetic kind of character. His frequent run-ins with TChalla on the page made Namor a character Coogler wanted to bring to the screen from the time he was developing the first Black Panther movie, but rights issues later kept the character out of reach. With the rights to the Namors movie no longer an issue for the sequel, the filmmakers were finally able to focus on developing a version of Namor that made sense for the world of Black Panther for the characters’ live-action debut.

Since the key ingredients of a Black Panther film include a deep sense of cultural specificity, including engagement with topics such as colonization and resistance, the filmmakers looked beyond the conventional portrayal of pantherism. ‘Classic Atlantis as the inspiration for the MCU version of the Undersea Society.

The similarities and differences between the histories of Africa and the Americas drew their attention to Mesoamerica. Like Wakanda, Talokan is a fictional place that draws on a number of specific cultural influences in order to feel authentic and real. It’s a place that Coogler hopes will give audiences a reason to experience the same kind of feelings they had when they watched the first movie.

Wakanda Forever is also a film about grief and how the leaders of two different nations who share similar wounds react to their pain. It’s a particularly resonant theme, not least because of the unexpected death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

For Coogler, Huertas’ passion for race relations in Mexico was the icing on his casting cake. The filmmaker had previously been impressed with Huertas’ work on such films as Cary Joji Fukunagas Sin Nombre (2009) and Sam Fleischners Stand Clear of the Closing Doors (2013) before the actor was brought before Black’s team Panther as a candidate for the role of Namor.

The depth of this guy and his passion when he talks about his indigenous Mesoamerican identity, I thought was just awesome, says Coogler. I thought he would fit into my cast because I had a cast full of actors who were passionate about human issues and causes. He feels like one of us.

I hope this movie helps [people] respect the indigenous population that now exists, says Tenoch Huerta. (Irvin Rivera / For The Time)

English-speaking American audiences might recognize Huerta for his recent work in films such as The Forever Purge (2021) and Madres (2021) or the Narcos: Mexico series. But the 41-year-old actor has been building his resume since taking his first professional gig at age 25. He has also long been outspoken about racism and colorism in Mexico and even wrote a book, tight pride Brown Pride on the subject.

In Latin America, we have a serious problem with racism, says Huerta. It’s another dynamic [than in the U.S.] because here people are segregated, and in Mexico and Latin America it’s forcibly integrated.

This forced integration, Huerta explains, involves the erasure of non-Western and non-white identities, customs, languages, faces, voices and more.

They erase everything, says Huerta. You have to adapt to Western culture to be able to access goods and services. You have to erase your identity to have a life. It’s cruel.

Tenoch Huerta as Namor, also known as Kukulkan, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Marvel Studios)

It’s a vein of racism that shows up in history books that portray indigenous peoples as savage and uncivilized while turning a blind eye to the inhumane acts perpetrated by white Europeans. And one to which Angelenos became more attentive after the audio leaked of three LA City Council members and a county labor official, all Latinos, making racist remarks that made national headlines in October.

This anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism also affects media representation. Huerta notes how television and film in Latin America consist mostly of white performers outside of minor and stereotypical roles.

Brown-skinned people, black people, [the representation] is not there, said Huerta. We are invisible to them. If you are invisible, you do not exist. There is nothing more cruel than to deny the existence of the people. They [have been] denied us for a long time.

One of Huertas’ hopes is that Mesoamerican representation in Wakanda Forever can foster understanding around the indigenous communities that are still there.

I hope this movie helps [people] respect the indigenous population that now exists, says Huerta. They resist and they defend their territories and they fight for their autonomy and the right to exist as they have existed for 1,000 or 2,000 years.

This trend of under-representation is not unique to Latin American media. Study after study has shown that Latino representation in Hollywood has remained abysmal for years. This continuing lack of representation is one of the reasons acting was not a career Huerta originally intended to pursue.

Tenoch Huerta thinks audiences will be able to understand Namor’s motivations in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Irvin Rivera / For The Time)

Huerta grew up in Ecatepec, a neighborhood in Mexico City that he describes as not poverty, but not exactly middle class. He studied journalism in college, which he says cost him a whole dollar, because in Mexico education is a right, not a privilege. It was only after seeing an explosive and enthusiastic audience response to one of his films, on his second trip to the Cannes Film Festival, that Huerta agreed to be an actor, after years of professional work.

I wanted to be a Jedi, Huerta says, also naming Spider-Man and a certain caped crusader from that other comic book publisher as some of the fictional heroes he was brought up to grow up.

But my father and my mother are my main personal heroes, says Huerta. His father started working at age 5, then juggled his job, his children and his studies for an engineering degree; Huerta credits his mother for taking care of all of us and pushing him and his siblings to pursue their careers.

Wakanda Forever is Huerta’s highest-profile project to date, but what matters most to Huerta is how Wakanda Forever continues the legacy of the Black Panthers. He hopes that through Namor and Talokan, more people will be able to share the experience the audience had after seeing the first Wakanda movie.

Black Panther moved a lot of people, a lot of hearts, says Huerta. It helped people to be proud of who they are. I hope Wakanda Forever can help people, especially in Latin America, brown-skinned people, to look in the mirror and say, this is who I am and what I’m proud of.