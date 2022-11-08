How can I reduce my entertainment bill?

Entertainment
Is there a percentage I should cap on entertainment spending?
Most experts will advise you to allocate between 5 and 10% of your net income to entertainment. However, how much you should spend in most cases depends on your disposable income.
This is the amount you have left after all your important needs have been taken care of. It’s hard to completely get rid of entertainment because it makes life worth living, but how can we have it without breaking the bank?
Start with the needs
Spending money wisely involves identifying “must haves” and “extras” and allocating money to each sensibly.
“Must-have” includes things you need to survive, such as bills and food, “extras” refers to entertainment or things you can do without but add value to life in the making it fun or comfortable.
Create a financial budget
Establishing a budget is the best way to determine how much you can afford to spend on “extras”. A budget is not something you set overnight; it requires you to track your expenses over a period of time and identify and list recurring expenses.
After identifying these expenses, set aside the money spent on them. For example, if after taxes and other deductions, your salary is 50,000 shillings and the list of your recurring expenses is as follows:
Rent: Ksh 15,000
Food: Kshs 5,000
Electricity: Kshs 1,500
Water: Kshs 1,000
Utilities: Ksh 2,500
The total amount spent on “must haves” is Sh25,000. The second step is to put money aside to save and pay dues. Let’s say your savings money is Sh10,000 and you owe Sh5,000 in debt. You have 10,000 shillings left. All essential needs, savings and other obligations checked, we can now talk about entertainment with the money that remains.
Entertainment planning
Good financial management dictates that you should spend as little as possible on entertainment and use the rest of the money on other personal growth projects. To maximize your entertainment experience while spending less, here are some of the things you can do:
Find out what you like and spend on it, because entertainment can be spontaneous and hard to control. If you enjoy outdoor activities such as game drives for entertainment, spending time with friends, or taking your family on weekends, try to limit yourself to spending them.
This will avoid unnecessary expenditure by impulse or peer influence.
Evaluate your entertainment options
We all have different ideas of what entertainment is. Start by listing what you consider entertainment and how much you spend on it. Your goal should be to minimize the amount spent on similar entertainment options.
For example, if you have access to streaming platforms such as Netflix and Showmax, while you also like going to the cinema for movies, you can choose the one you spend the most time on and make it your primary option for watching. movies.
Make it part of your entertainment budget, then eliminate the rest. This will help you spend only what you use and have more money for other options.
After this exercise, divide by four the total amount of money allocated to entertainment monthly to find out how much you can spend per week, this will let you know if you are within the limits of what you can spend each week or if you spend too much .
Always go for the good deals
Remember, you’re trying to reduce the amount of money spent on entertainment, and deals are a perfect way to do that. If you like to dine out, match your day with offer days for where you want to go.
For example, you might intentionally go on a pizza date on Tuesdays when you’re sure to get what you want at a fraction of the regular price.
Always be on the lookout for new places that offer the services you desire, as they will always have discounts.
Is it worth it?
To the extent that you enjoy nightclubs, restaurants, safaris and charity events, money is more valuable when spent on something that adds to your life.
Just as success in life is measured by purpose, the value of money is measured by what it is spent on.
So, when creating your entertainment plan, keep in mind the expected outcome of the time spent. Is it quality time with family, networking opportunities, or a recharge after a hard work week? This will give you good value for your money.
Increase your income
An additional source of income can help you maintain your entertainment needs without worrying about money, consider having a passive income that can help you meet your entertainment needs while meeting your basic needs.
Gloria Adhiambo is a financial trainer and retirement solutions consultant in Zamara. She can be reached via [email protected]
